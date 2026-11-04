Nilu Jenks holds lead over Julie Kang in Seattle City Council race
SEATTLE - Nilu Jenks is holding her early lead over Julie Kang in the special election for the Seattle City Council District 5 seat, though the race remains too early to call.
Waiting on final vote tallies
By the numbers:
Preliminary results show Jenks with a strong advantage, but a significant batch of votes is still expected to be reported later this afternoon. The Jenks campaign remained in good spirits following the initial returns on election night.
Election officials will continue to process official vote tallies throughout the day to determine the final outcome.
Seattle City Council District 5 candidates Julie Kang (left) and Nilu Jenks (right) (FOX 13 Seattle)
Diverging approaches to public safety
Local perspective:
Public safety has dominated the race, particularly concerning gun violence and visible prostitution along Aurora Avenue. While both candidates support hiring more police officers, their strategies for addressing neighborhood crime diverge significantly.
Kang is advocating for the installation of surveillance cameras and the strict enforcement of "Stay Out of Area of Prostitution" (SOAP) orders.
In contrast, Jenks rejects the use of cameras and characterizes SOAP orders as outdated. Instead, Jenks favors deploying teams of social workers, crisis counselors, and medics to assist people along the Aurora Avenue corridor.
Victory only nets a short-term seat
What's next:
Regardless of who ultimately wins the special election, their time in office before facing voters again will be brief.
The current race is only to fill the remainder of the district's term, meaning the victor will have to launch another campaign for the seat next year.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Sam Campbell.