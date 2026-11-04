3 dead, 3 injured after domestic violence shooting in Spokane County, WA
SPANGLE, Wash. - Three people died and two Spokane County Sheriff's deputies were critically injured Tuesday after a domestic violence call escalated into a deadly shooting in a rural area south of Spokane.
3 dead, 2 deputies critically injured in Spangle, WA shooting
What we know:
Authorities said a woman fled to a neighbor's house for help Tuesday afternoon after being shot by her brother in Spangle.
Timeline:
Deputies responded to the scene at 2:25 p.m. and moved in to contain the property. When they attempted to enter the home at 3:15 p.m. to rescue others inside, they were met with gunfire. Two deputies were shot and suffered life-threatening injuries.
Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels confirmed the suspect is dead. Another person was found dead outside the home, bringing the total death toll to three. Three other victims were transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the names of the deputies, the suspect, or the victims, nor have they provided an update on the current medical conditions of those hospitalized.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.
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