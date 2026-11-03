Two deputies shot, injured in Spangle, WA

The Brief Two Spokane County sheriff's deputies were critically wounded Tuesday after a barricaded suspect opened fire during a domestic violence call in Spangle. The deputies were airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center, while a woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect's identity has not been released, and Spokane police are leading the ongoing standoff.



Two Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are hospitalized in critical condition after a barricaded suspect opened fire during a domestic violence call in eastern Washington on Tuesday.

What we know:

It happened after deputies responded to a domestic violence shooting at a home in Spangle around 2:25 p.m. A woman told dispatchers she was shot and needed medical attention.

The suspected shooter had an active felony arrest warrant, and deputies suspected he might have had additional victims inside. Therefore, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called to assist.

As SWAT members made entry into the house, gunfire erupted from inside, critically wounding two deputies. Other deputies returned fire.

The two deputies were airlifted the two deputies to Sacred Heart Medical Center in critical condition. Another woman was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the two critically wounded deputies or the name of the barricaded suspect.

What's next:

The Spokane Police Department has taken over the scene and is currently leading the standoff.