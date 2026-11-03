Nilu Jenks leads Julie Kang in Seattle City Council District 5 race

The Brief Nilu Jenks leads Julie Kang in the Seattle City Council District 5 race, with votes still being counted. The candidates have differing views on public safety, including surveillance cameras, policing and prostitution enforcement along Aurora Avenue. The winner will serve a shortened term, but both plan to run again for a full four-year term in 2027.



The Seattle City Council District 5 seat is up for grabs, and candidates Nilu Jenks and Julie Kang are closely watching election results roll in.

Nilu Jenks leads Seattle City Council District 5 race

The race is currently on pace for Jenks to win:

As of Tuesday night, Jenks leads with 58.48% (15,122) of the vote, while Kang has received 41.10% (10,626) of the vote.

The winner will take office for a shortened term before the North Seattle seat returns to the ballot in 2027 for a full four-year term. Both candidates plan to run again for the seat in 2027.

Jenks, a community advocate who has focused on election reform and led the primary vote, holds an endorsement from Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson. Kang is a local banker and educator of 32 years, pledging to stand up for neighborhood priorities and work with city leadership.

The backstory:

Public safety along Aurora Avenue has emerged as a central issue in the race, with business owners and neighbors grappling with neighborhood crime. Both candidates have differing outlooks on policing and surveillance.

Kang supports increasing police staffing, using public safety surveillance cameras, and enforcing Stay Out of Area of Prostitution (SOAP) orders. While Jenks also supports increased police staffing and operations, she rejects SOAP policies and is instead advocating for alternative response teams.

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