Seattle Prop. 1 results: Transit sales tax leading in early vote

The Brief Seattle voters are deciding Proposition 1, a sales tax increase to fund public transit expansion and safety improvements. The measure would double the city's sales tax from 0.15% to 0.3%, with funding dedicated to expanding bus service and other transportation services. The measure is currently on pace to pass. Election results are still being tallied.



Seattle voters are deciding whether to approve a sales tax increase to fund public transit expansion and safety upgrades across the city.

Seattle transit measure on pace to pass

Proposition 1, the 2026 Seattle Transit Measure, is currently on pace to pass.

As of Tuesday night, 72.59% (134,326) of voters approved the ballot measure, while 27.41% (50,722) voted against it.

If approved, the measure will double the city's dedicated sales tax rate from 0.15% to 0.3%, adding 15 cents to every $100 spent on eligible purchases in Seattle. The increase is projected to generate $138 million over 10 years for municipal transit programs.

The funding would expand King County bus service in Seattle by nearly 50%, adding roughly 100,000 bus trips with an emphasis on late-night and weekend routes. The measure also funds safety improvements aboard city buses and covers Seattle's staffing commitments for regional light rail construction.

The Seattle City Council unanimously passed the bill back in July to place the transit sales tax increase before voters.

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