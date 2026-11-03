Marie Gluesenkamp Perez takes early lead over John Braun in WA's 3rd district

The Brief Democratic incumbent Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican state Sen. John Braun are competing in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, one of only 18 House seats designated as a pure toss-up nationwide. Both candidates have centered their campaigns on regional independence, highlighting their deep ties to the Pacific Northwest over national party politics. The contest in southwest Washington carries major implications for the partisan balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.



With the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives on the line, national attention is focused on southwest Washington as incumbent Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces a challenge from Republican state Sen. John Braun.

With early returns coming in Tuesday night, Democratic incumbent Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez led the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District with 55% of the votes (142,298) compared to John Braun's 44.1% of the votes (114,028), according to initial ballot counts.]

The backstory:

Washington’s 3rd Congressional District is widely recognized as one of only 18 pure toss-up seats across all 435 districts in the U.S. House, making the race critical for both parties’ hopes of securing a chamber majority.

Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner from Washougal, is seeking reelection to defend the seat she flipped for Democrats in 2022. Braun, a Navy veteran and state senator from Centralia who currently serves as Senate minority leader, is attempting to flip the seat back to the Republican column after the GOP held it for 12 years prior to 2022.

Braun has secured high-profile backing, including an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, and appeared alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson during a recent campaign visit to Vancouver. Despite national involvement, both candidates have emphasized service to local Columbia River communities over national party mandates.

What they're saying:

Gluesenkamp Perez has spotlighted her blue-collar roots, stressing that her focus remains grounded in Southwest Washington rather than the halls of Congress.

"We are historically a pretty independent people in Southwest Washington. We're far away from the big centers of power and we like it that way," Gluesenkamp Perez said. "I know where my loyalty is. I'm flying home to see my son and my husband and my community every three or four days."

She also criticized Braun’s national endorsements, arguing that outside support indicates his allegiance.

"Really is trying to ride on the endorsement of the president... I think that speaks to who he believes he’s gonna need to work for in D.C.," she said.

Braun has pointed to his legislative tenure in Olympia, asserting that his agenda bridges partisan divides to solve bread-and-butter constituent problems.

"Historically been a pretty independent district, a district that was focused on... things that matter to them, their families, their communities," Braun said. "For me, and I would say my work in the state Senate, we've been very focused on not partisan issues, but on issues that matter to everybody, whether it's Republican or Independent or Democrat."

Addressing party support, Braun noted the enthusiasm from national figures while maintaining his local posture.

"I appreciate the president's support, but this is an independent district. It is a swing district," Braun said, highlighting strong turnout at recent campaign stops in Vancouver.

Dig deeper:

Washington’s 3rd Congressional District covers a diverse geographic footprint in the southwest portion of the state, encompassing Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Skamania, Pacific, and Wahkiakum counties, along with part of Thurston County. The electorate includes suburban commuter neighborhoods near the Portland metropolitan area as well as timber- and agriculture-dependent rural communities.

What's next:

The next round of results is scheduled to be released on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from public candidate filings, state legislative records, official election documentation, interviews with candidates Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and John Braun, results from the Associated Press and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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