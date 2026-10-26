WA 3rd Congressional District race: What to know about Marie Gluesenkamp Perez vs John Braun

The Brief Incumbent U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat, is seeking a third term representing Washington's 3rd Congressional District. Republican candidate John Braun, the minority leader in the Washington State Senate, is challenging Gluesenkamp Perez in the general election. The contest in Southwest Washington remains a key focal point for both major political parties.



National political focus is sharpening on Southwest Washington, where Democrats are fighting to defend a critical congressional seat and Republicans are mounting a vigorous effort to flip it back.

As one of only 18 House seats nationwide widely designated as a pure toss-up, the contest between incumbent Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican state Sen. John Braun is drawing heightened pressure, mounting ad spending, and sharp debate heading toward Election Day.

Southwest Washington's 3rd Congressional District has historically oscillated between parties, having been held by Republicans for 12 years before Gluesenkamp Perez flipped the seat in 2022. Now, both contenders are pitching themselves as fierce defenders of the region's long-standing independent character.

What we know:

Out of 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, only 18 are considered toss-ups, making Southwest Washington a focal point for the balance of power in Congress.

Candidates Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner from Washougal, is seeking to retain the seat, while Braun, a Navy veteran and state senator from Centralia, is aiming to reclaim it for the GOP.

Braun has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, and House Speaker Mike Johnson recently visited Vancouver to campaign alongside him.

Both candidates have built their messaging on independence from Washington, D.C., emphasizing service to local constituents along the Columbia River over national party agendas.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (left) is facing Republican challenger John Braun (right).

What they're saying:

Gluesenkamp Perez has emphasized her working-class roots and proximity to local families, saying her loyalties remain firmly grounded in the Pacific Northwest rather than national party circles:

"We are historically a pretty independent people in Southwest Washington. We're far away from the big centers of power and we like it that way," Gluesenkamp Perez said. "I know where my loyalty is. I'm flying home to see my son and my husband and my community every three or four days." — U.S. Rep Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

She has also criticized Braun’s reliance on high-profile endorsements, saying it signals party alignment back in the Capitol: "Really is trying to ride on the endorsement of the president... I think that speaks to who he believes he’s gonna need to work for in D.C."

Braun, pointing to his legislative record, insists his focus remains on broad constituent priorities rather than party lines:

"Historically been a pretty independent district, a district that was focused on... things that matter to them, their families, their communities," Braun said. "For me, and I would say my work in the state Senate, we've been very focused on not partisan issues, but on issues that matter to everybody, whether it's Republican or Independent or Democrat." — John Braun

Addressing high-profile national support, Braun acknowledged the party backing while reinforcing his local focus: "I appreciate the president's support, but this is an independent district. It is a swing district," Braun said, noting that Speaker Johnson's recent appearance in Vancouver drew strong crowds and excitement."

What we don't know:

Voter turnout patterns across rural and urban precincts in Southwest Washington remain to be seen as ballots are processed. In addition, the exact margins across key communities in Clark, Cowlitz, and Lewis counties will determine the final outcome.

Dig deeper:

Washington’s 3rd Congressional District encompasses counties in Southwest Washington, including Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Skamania, Pacific, and Wahkiakum, along with a portion of Thurston County. The district features a diverse mix of suburban communities near the Portland metropolitan area alongside timber-dependent rural towns.

What's next:

To check official election results, verify voter registration, or review ballot drop box locations and mail-in guidelines, visit the Washington Secretary of State Elections Division. Local details and regional updates are also available through the Clark County Elections Department.

The Source: Information in this story came from public candidate filings, state legislative records, official election documentation, interviews with candidates Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and John Braun, and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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