US 2 closed in both directions near Monroe, WA after multi-car crash
MONROE, Wash. - U.S. 2 is blocked in both directions west of Monroe after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
(WSDOT)
Highway 2 closed near Monroe, WA after crash
What we know:
The Washington State Department of Transportation said westbound lanes are closed at Fryelands Boulevard (milepost 13), and eastbound lanes are closed at Roosevelt Road (milepost 10.5).
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding, there were at least three cars in the crash – possibly four. One of the vehicles involved rolled over, and the driver had to be extricated. Two other people were transported to nearby hospitals.
What we don't know:
The WSP is expected to release more details as they become available. Further information regarding what led to the crash is limited at this time.
Timeline:
As of 6:15 a.m., there is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes while crews evaluate the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
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