Man, 53, found dead after being hit by train: Monroe Police Department

The Brief The Monroe Police Department said a 53-year-old man was found dead early Saturday morning after he was hit by a train. Police said the man was hit by the train on the railroad tracks at the 20300 block of US 2, east of Old Owen Road. Police did not reveal any further details on the situation and are continuing to investigate the matter with officials from Burlington Northern Railroad.



The Monroe Police Department said a 53-year-old man was found dead early Saturday morning after he was hit by a train.

What we know:

Police said the man was hit by the train on the railroad tracks at the 20300 block of US 2, east of Old Owen Road.

The agency did not provide a specific time when the crash occurred, but said it happened in the "early morning hours."

What we don't know:

Police did not reveal any further details on the situation and are continuing to investigate the matter with officials from Burlington Northern Railroad.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Monroe Police Department.

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