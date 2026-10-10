Man, 53, found dead after being hit by train: Monroe Police Department
MONROE, Wash. - The Monroe Police Department said a 53-year-old man was found dead early Saturday morning after he was hit by a train.
What we know:
Police said the man was hit by the train on the railroad tracks at the 20300 block of US 2, east of Old Owen Road.
The agency did not provide a specific time when the crash occurred, but said it happened in the "early morning hours."
What we don't know:
Police did not reveal any further details on the situation and are continuing to investigate the matter with officials from Burlington Northern Railroad.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Monroe Police Department.
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