Leonard Williams, Ty Okada to play for Seattle Seahawks

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The Brief Leonard Williams was not on the final injury report for the Seattle Seahawks as he'll play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and Ty Okada will return to action after a four-week absence. Williams rolled his left ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Okada has missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury as Rodney Thomas II has started in his place for Seattle. Seattle ruled out running back Zach Charbonnet (knee-PUP), cornerback Julian Neal (hamstring) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (calf). Running back George Holani (ribs/knee) and wide receiver Irvin Charles (knee-PUP) are questionable.



Leonard Williams was not on the final injury report for the Seattle Seahawks as he'll play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and Ty Okada will return to action after a four-week absence.

Williams rolled his left ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Okada has missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury as Rodney Thomas II has started in his place for Seattle.

Seattle ruled out running back Zach Charbonnet (knee-PUP), cornerback Julian Neal (hamstring) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (calf). Running back George Holani (ribs/knee) and wide receiver Irvin Charles (knee-IR) are questionable.

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Williams said he felt "crunchiness" in his ankle when he turned it over while stepping on another player, which had him initially concerned about the seriousness of the injury. However, the pain subsided quickly and he appeared to be in a good mood on the sidelines after an evaluation in the sideline injury tent.

"The pain started going away quicker than I imagined," Williams said. "If that was like a playoff game or something, I probably would have tried to get back out there. But you know, I trust the guy after me to finish the game and close the game and not let me re-aggravate it, and you know, just taking care of it throughout the week."

Williams did not practice on Thursday for a rest day and was back to full participation in Friday's final practice.

"I feel good," Williams said. "I've definitely been able to get a lot of work on it, range of motion, like doing a lot of pool exercises and stuff like that, and I feel good going into Sunday."

Okada injured his hamstring before the start of the regular season and missed the first four games of the season. There was some curiosity about whether Okada would move back into his starting role given how well Thomas has played to begin the year, but head coach Mike Macdonald said Okada will play against the 49ers.

"Rodney's done a tremendous job filling in for Ty, but Ty's going to play," Macdonald said. "He's just ready to go. He's done a great job doing the things that Ty does. He's making plays in the back end. He's getting us lined up. He's getting us in and out of plays. He's done a really, really great job. He's not rusty at all on the mental side, and seems like he's moving around great. So looking forward to seeing him play."

Neal injured his hamstring in practice on Thursday and did not practice on Friday before being ruled out. As seen with Okada, a hamstring injury can take several weeks to recover depending on the severity, which could lead Seattle to place Neal on injured reserve. Neal has played in all four games for Seattle, primarily on special teams as a gunner on kick coverage.

Charles could be a replacement option in that role for Neal. The Seahawks traded for Charles this summer from the New York Jets and designated him to return from injured reserve due to his skills as a gunner. Charles was limited in practice this week after being designated to return on Wednesday.

Holani had a knee injury added to his status on Friday to pair with his existing ribs issue. He's also listed as questionable with Charles.

Robert Henry Jr. – acquired off the Washington Commanders practice squad this week – could be in line to play with Holani also banged up.

"He's really quick," Macdonald said. "He's been good in the pass protection stuff with the limited amount of time he's been here, caught the ball to the backfield, seems really fast."

Emanuel Wilson will remain in the starting role with Holani, Henry and Velus Jones Jr. available as the backup options for Seattle.

Charbonnet was limited all week for the team as he continues to ramp up his workload after ACL surgery in February.

"He's done great," Macdonald said. "Yes, I mean we're on schedule here, so we'll see. Next week will be a little tricky with, you know, the speed and tempo of practice, but I think we're in great shape, in a great spot going into next week."

With a quick turnaround to a Thursday night game in Denver, the Seahawks will have essentially walkthrough-only-style practices next week to allow players to recover from Sunday's game against the 49ers. That isn't particularly conducive to Charbonnet getting more acclimated for games, but it's just the reality of the timing.

The Seahawks have until October 21 to activate Charbonnet from the physically unable to perform list or he'd be out for the season, which doesn't seem to be a possibility.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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