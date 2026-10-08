Seattle Seahawks superfan battling cancer asks 12s for help

The Brief Shelby Bunn is asking the 12s community to help her find her missing FairyHawk hat. The hat is a part of her costume she has worn to Seahawks' games since 2012. Bunn didn't realize her hat had fallen off her head because she has been wearing a wig while battling breast cancer.



A longtime Seattle Seahawks fan battling breast cancer is asking for the public's help in finding a missing piece of her game-day costume that she lost during a recent game.

Shelby Bunn, who has attended games for 14 years as her custom character "The Fairyhawk," lost her signature hat on Oct. 4 during the Seahawks' game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A Lifelong Connection to the Seahawks

Bunn’s fandom is deeply rooted in her family history. Her parents first met at a Seahawks game, and her family has long been season ticket holders.

Since creating "The Fairyhawk" in 2012, Bunn has been a fixture at games, building connections across the team's fan base.

"It’s been a part of my life for so long and I think that Seahawks' football is just a really big part of me," Bunn said. "I love being a part of the Seahawks community. I love going to the games. We’ve made lifelong friends from being at the games."

A Missing Piece Lost During Treatment

The missing hat carries deep personal significance for Bunn, who received it from one of her favorite musicians at a concert last year.

Bunn did not immediately notice the hat fall because she had been wearing a wig while undergoing chemotherapy. She was diagnosed with cancer shortly after scheduling a mammogram two days after the Super Bowl.

"I didn't realize how much it meant to me until I lost it," Bunn said. "People say they love my hat and I love your wings — it’s a part of that identity."

Searching for Leads

After realizing the hat was missing, Bunn checked the stadium's lost and found department, but it had not been turned in.

Though she recognizes finding it is a long shot, she hopes someone in the community can help return it. Anyone with information about the hat can reach out to Bunn on Instagram at "@thefairyhawk."

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