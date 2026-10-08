Bomb found in stolen car after Bellevue, WA shoplifting arrest

The Brief Bellevue police arrested 30-year-old Johny Mixayboua on shoplifting and weapons charges following a theft call Sunday evening. Officers discovered a homemade explosive device inside a stolen vehicle linked to the suspect via a key fob. The police bomb squad safely removed and dismantled the device with no public injuries reported.



Police in Bellevue safely dismantled a homemade explosive device found inside a stolen vehicle on Sunday, following the arrest of a shoplifting suspect.

(Bellevue Police Department)

Shoplifting arrest leads police to stolen car, explosive device

What we know:

According to the Bellevue Police Department, at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a theft in progress at a business near the intersection of Northeast 8th Street and 156th Avenue Northeast. Officers quickly identified and contacted the suspect, 30-year-old Johny Mixayboua.

Authorities say Mixayboua gave police false information about his identity. While he was being detained, officers noted that it appeared as though he was reaching for an item in his jacket, which turned out to be a firearm. He was quickly disarmed.

Dig deeper:

Following the arrest, officers found a key fob in the suspect's possession that belonged to a car recently reported stolen. After finding the car in the parking lot, officers discovered what appeared to be an improvised explosive device inside.

The Bellevue Police Department Bomb Squad was dispatched to the scene, confirmed that it was a viable device, and safely removed it to be dismantled.

Mixayboua was booked into the King County Jail and faces a long list of charges, including first-degree assault, driving with a suspended license, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, obstruction of law enforcement, and making false or misleading statements.

Additionally, Mixayboua had existing warrants in King County and with the U.S. Marshals.

What we don't know:

Details about the specific nature or origin of Mixayboua's pre-existing warrants were not immediately released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Bellevue Police Department.

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