Man arrested in Bellevue for Planned Parenthood arson attempt

The Brief A 36-year-old man was arrested after breaking a window and throwing burning paper into a Bellevue Planned Parenthood early Friday morning. Police say the man is unhoused, resides in Seattle, and has been accused of second-degree arson. The facility sustained minor damage, and police believe the suspect acted entirely alone with no ongoing public threat.



A man was arrested early Friday morning after attempting to light a Planned Parenthood facility on fire in Bellevue, according to the city's police department.

What we know:

Police said that firefighters received reports of a fire alarm at a building on 14730 NE 8th Street around 12:40 a.m.

Officers were called to the scene after firefighters determined that the facility had been vandalized and found someone loitering nearby.

Police say that the suspect is a 36-year-old unhoused man who told officers that he used a rock to damage the property before lighting a piece of paper on fire and throwing it inside.

The man was arrested on one count of second-degree arson and booked into King County Jail.

The Planned Parenthood facility sustained minor damage, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not reveal why the man attempted to set the Planned Parenthood facility on fire.

What they're saying:

"Bellevue Police believe [the suspect] acted alone and is not associated with any additional individuals or organizations," Bellevue police said. "Police also believe there is no ongoing threat to the public. However, community members are urged to call 911 if they ever see anything suspicious happening across Bellevue."

The Source: Information for this story came from the Bellevue Police Department's Beat Blog.

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