Police investigate shooting in Fall City, WA, after man dropped off at hospital
FALL CITY, Wash. - Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened in Fall City on Thursday night.
Shooting investigation underway in Fall City, one injured
What we know:
According to the King County Sheriff's Office, Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a possible shooting that happened along Preston-Fall City Road Southeast.
What they're saying:
Authorities tell FOX 13 Seattle that just before midnight, officers were dispatched to Swedish Hospital to assist Issaquah police after a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound. Due to his injuries, he was transferred to Harborview Medical Center.
What we don't know:
Further information is limited at this time, though authorities believe this was a contained incident and there is no danger to the public.
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This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from communications between FOX 13 Seattle and the King County Sheriff's Office.
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