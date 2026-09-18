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Police investigate shooting in Fall City, WA, after man dropped off at hospital

By
FOX 13 Seattle
Fall City
Published September 18, 2026 9:16 AM PDT
Published September 18, 2026 9:16 AM PDT

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened in Fall City on Thursday night.
    • The investigation began after a man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
    • Authorities say there is no danger to the public, but the investigation remains active.

FALL CITY, Wash. - Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened in Fall City on Thursday night.

Shooting investigation underway in Fall City, one injured

Shooting investigation in Fall City Washington

What we know:

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a possible shooting that happened along Preston-Fall City Road Southeast.

What they're saying:

Authorities tell FOX 13 Seattle that just before midnight, officers were dispatched to Swedish Hospital to assist Issaquah police after a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound. Due to his injuries, he was transferred to Harborview Medical Center. 

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time, though authorities believe this was a contained incident and there is no danger to the public.

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This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from communications between FOX 13 Seattle and the King County Sheriff's Office.

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