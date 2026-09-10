Seattle Storm's Ezi Magbegor out for season with torn ACL from FIBA World Cup

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The Brief Forward Ezi Magbegor will miss the rest of the WNBA season after suffering a torn ACL playing for Team Australia at the FIBA World Cup in Berlin, Germany, the Seattle Storm announced on Thursday. Magbegor was injured in the first quarter of Australia's qualification final against Italy. "The Australian Opals will wrap their arms around Ezi and we have no doubt in her character and resilience as she enters a period of recovery," her team said in a statement.



Forward Ezi Magbegor will miss the rest of the WNBA season after suffering a torn ACL playing for Team Australia at the FIBA World Cup in Berlin, Germany, the Seattle Storm announced on Thursday.

Magbegor was injured in the first quarter of Australia's qualification final against Italy.

"The Australian Opals will wrap their arms around Ezi and we have no doubt in her character and resilience as she enters a period of recovery," her team said in a statement.

Dig deeper:

Magbegor, 27, was a WNBA All-Star in 2023 and is a four-time WNBA all-defensive team selection during her career with the Storm.

Dealing with other injuries and with the Storm in the midst of a full-on rebuild, Magbegor's stats have suffered somewhat this year with Seattle. Magbegor has appeared in 14 games for the Storm, averaging 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. During her All-Star season in 2023, Magbegor averaged 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Storm and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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