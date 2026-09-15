Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson unveils plan to curb gun violence

The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson unveiled a comprehensive gun violence strategy Tuesday that unifies emergency response, law enforcement, and social services under the CARE Department. The plan increases police bicycle patrols, expands crisis response hours, and integrates community violence interrupters directly into the 911 dispatch system. Additional investments fund youth afterschool programs, free mental health resources for young people, and academic research partnerships to review homicides.



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson released a new plan to tackle gun violence in the city, pairing a bigger police footprint and faster 911 responses with expanded youth programs and mental health resources.

The comprehensive strategy released Tuesday brings community violence intervention, emergency response, law enforcement, and social services together to deliver faster intervention and prevent future shootings. The announcement comes after calls for action following multiple recent shootings in Seattle, Belltown and the Bite of Seattle shooting.

Centralizing emergency response and enforcement

Under the initiative, the Community Assisted Response and Engagement (CARE) Department – the city's third public safety branch alongside police and fire – will serve as the central command center for gun violence reduction strategies.

To speed up intervention, the plan integrates community violence interrupters directly into the 911 dispatch system. A proposed 2027 budget transfer will shift $5 million in Community Violence Intervention (CVI) contracts with nine community organizations from the Human Services Department (HSD) to CARE. This links CVI providers directly to emergency dispatch, hospital-based victim support at Harborview Medical Center, and targeted outreach for high-risk individuals.

The strategy also expands law enforcement presence as the Seattle Police Department continues to grow:

Targeted patrols

SPD will increase bicycle patrols in high-impact neighborhoods, including Belltown, North Aurora Avenue, Little Saigon and Rainier Beach.

Focused enforcement

The SPD Narcotics Unit will align operations with the Community Response Group and Gun Violence Reduction Unit to target illegal firearm sellers and drug dealers.

Extreme risk protection orders

The plan sustains funding for a dedicated attorney in Seattle City Attorney Erika Evans’ office to file civil Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) petitions, taking firearms away from individuals posing significant community safety threats.

Expanded Crisis Hours

The 2027–2028 budget will extend Community Crisis Response operational hours by 85%, running from 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. daily.

Administrative oversight at CARE will expand with a new Director of Gun Violence Reduction funded in 2026 and a Coordinator of Gun Violence Reduction slotted for 2027.

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Investing in Youth Programs and Prevention Services

The administration is directing key resources toward youth safety and early intervention to address risk factors before young people reach a crisis point.

Key investments and program expansions include:

School and Community Support: Over $600,000 will fund an afterschool program pilot at Rainier Beach High School alongside expanded peer mentorship at the Rainier Beach Community Center.

Safe Spaces for Teens: The city is sustaining its Teen Late Night pilot at High Point Community Center, bringing the total number of participating citywide sites to nine. The program offers recreational, educational, and mentorship activities for ages 13–19 on Friday and Saturday nights from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

Mental Health Resources: Free virtual mental health services are now available to all Seattle residents aged 13 to 24. Five new school-based health centers are opening in Seattle Public Schools, joining 21 existing centers.

Workforce Opportunities: The plan expands paid internships through the Seattle Youth Employment Program, increases investments in union apprenticeship opportunities, and highlights two years of tuition-free higher education via the Seattle Promise Program at Seattle Colleges.

In addition, HSD’s Community Safety Network will add a Network Coordinator and Senior Data Analyst in the 2027–2028 budget to connect schools, service providers, and emergency responders under a unified framework.

Academic Partnerships and Homicide Reviews

To evaluate policy effectiveness and drive long-term systemic improvements, the city is establishing research partnerships with the University of Washington and Johns Hopkins University.

Working with the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, Seattle will launch Violence Reduction Councils (VRCs). These multidisciplinary panels—comprising public health, social services, and criminal legal system representatives—will conduct formal reviews of every homicide to identify operational failures and refine preventative services.

Concurrently, the city will collaborate with the University of Washington’s Center for Firearm Injury Prevention to map local prevention programs, establish baseline data, and address service gaps for populations most affected by firearm violence.

Advancing State Legislative Agenda

Led by the Office of Intergovernmental Relations, the city plans to advocate for state-level legislation to strengthen firearm regulations and support localized prevention efforts.

The city's legislative agenda focuses on:

Authorizing local authorities to restrict firearm possession in sensitive spaces, including parks, municipal buildings, and major public events with high youth attendance.

Assessing venue-specific firearm regulations at Seattle Center in coordination with Rep. Liz Berry.

Reevaluating juvenile firearm possession and sentencing laws alongside state lawmakers.

Supporting a comprehensive safety strategy on Aurora Avenue North that combines gun violence prevention with human trafficking intervention, victim services, and transportation upgrades.