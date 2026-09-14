Seattle police arrest man in Belltown shooting that killed woman

The Brief Seattle police arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman in Belltown. Police say the woman was sitting in a parked vehicle when someone fired multiple shots into it on Sept. 6. The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder as police continue seeking information.



Seattle police announced they have made an arrest in a deadly shooting in the Belltown neighborhood that killed a 23-year-old woman.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. near 3rd and Blanchard Street on Sept. 6.

Officers located a woman on scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. It appeared she was sitting in a parked vehicle when someone fired multiple shots into it. She later died at the scene.

Dig deeper:

It was one of three deadly shootings that occurred in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood that weekend, with the first one occurring just hours earlier, and another happening the following night, during a street takeover.

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What's New:

On Monday, Seattle police announced they had arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to the fatal shooting.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Violence Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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