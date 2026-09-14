Man arrested for stealing jewelry in Pierce County, WA home invasion

The Brief A 58-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he burglarized a Pierce County home while residents were inside. Deputies chased the suspect through yards and over fences before taking him into custody. Investigators say jewelry stolen from the home was found in the suspect's bag after his arrest.



A man was arrested after allegedly entering a Pierce County home while the residents were still inside, stealing jewelry, and running away from a deputy.

The backstory:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a residential burglary over the weekend, where a man entered a home, went up to the bedrooms and stole jewelry.

A witness stated he was doing yard work outside the house, while his granddaughter yelled at the burglar after opening the door, which scared him away.

Soon after, several neighbors reported seeing a man matching the description of the burglar jumping fences and running through backyards. After getting a good photo of the suspect, deputies began searching the area.

One deputy spotted the suspect, gave him demands, and a foot pursuit ensued. Bodycam video captured the deputy jumping fences to catch up to the suspect and eventually taking him into custody.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Pierce County deputy's bodycam captures a foot pursuit with a residential burglary suspect. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff's Office said following the arrest, deputies found jewelry that was stolen from the victim's home inside the suspect's bag.

The 58-year-old suspect was booked into jail for residential burglary and resisting arrest.

What we don't know:

The Sheriff's Office did not disclose which area of Pierce County the burglary/arrest occurred.

Dig deeper:

In addition to the burglary, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office also released video from two other incidents that happened over the weekend, including a fatal crash in Spanaway and another fatal crash in Midland.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Boeing offers 10% raise to WA workers to head off union strike

GM to open new office in Seattle's Denny Triangle neighborhood

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Benton County

Seattle Mariners beat Athletics 19-1 for largest victory margin in team history

Super El Niño on the horizon: What record-breaking weather means for WA this winter

Seattle mayor responds to council demand over police chief's resignation

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.