Multiple WA school districts reach tentative agreements, avoid strikes

The Brief Teachers and staff in Puyallup, Shoreline, Northshore, and Seattle have reached tentative deals, keeping schools open on schedule. Agreements address critical union demands, including class size limits, cost-of-living pay raises, and special education support. School boards and union members across the districts still need to hold official votes to fully ratify the contracts.



Teachers in multiple school districts throughout Washington will not go on strike after reaching tentative contract agreements with their respective school district.

Districts that avoided a strike include Puyallup, Shoreline, and Northshore, which each reached deals within the last few weeks.

The deals also come about two weeks after Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association came to a tentative agreement, allowing schools to open on time for the new school year on Sept. 2.

Puyallup Teachers Reach Deal on Saturday Night

What we know:

Teachers in the Puyallup School District will not go on strike after reaching a tentative agreement with the district late Saturday night.

The deal comes two weeks after teachers agreed to start the school year on schedule without a new contract.

Puyallup educators had been negotiating with the district since April, with a primary focus on addressing growing class sizes. According to the union, more than half of the district’s fourth-grade classes are overloaded this year.

The Puyallup Education Association also said the new agreement provides remedies for growing class sizes and also includes a wage increase to keep up with the state's cost-of-living increase.

What they're saying:

"This is a substantial step forward to an ongoing issue," Puyallup Education Association Bob Horton said of the new agreement. "Overcrowded classes and huge caseloads hurt all of our students. That puts immense pressure on educators and students but it’s not anyone’s best learning environment."

Before the agreement is certified, union members and the school board must both hold votes to ratify the contract.

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Shoreline Support Staff Avoid Strike

What we know:

A strike has also been averted in the Shoreline School District following a tentative agreement reached with its support professionals union on Friday evening.

More than 300 staff members had been prepared to go on strike on Monday. Union officials pushed for wage increases to bring employee compensation in line with neighboring districts.

Members of the Shoreline support professionals union are scheduled to meet Wednesday to consider the proposed contract.

Northshore School Board to Finalize Contracts

What we know:

In the Northshore School District, the school board is scheduled to vote Monday on ratified contracts.

The Northshore Education Association and the district approved new two-year contracts in August.

According to the district's website, the agreements include more competitive compensation and benefits, increased support for educators and students, and investments in working and learning conditions.

Seattle Public School, SEA Meet Wednesday to Ratify Contract

Seattle Public Schools and the teachers union reached a deal late Tuesday night to avert a strike following an all-day bargaining session.

Teachers were fighting for higher wages, more resources, and stronger structure and support for special education. Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner stated that the contract sets a firm setting for finances over the next three years and confirmed that school closures remain off the table this year.

The Seattle School Board will meet Wednesday to approve the contract; meanwhile, the Seattle Times notes that SEA's votes from its members began Friday night and will end on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Source: Information for this story came from news releases sent to FOX 13 Seattle by officials within the Puyallup School District, Shoreline School District, and social media posts by the Northshore Education Association, along with previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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