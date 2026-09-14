The Brief The Renton City Council is scheduled to vote on Ordinance No. 6199, which would establish Chapter 6-34 of the Renton Municipal Code to classify public camping, personal property storage, and unauthorized shopping cart possession on city property as misdemeanors carrying up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. Proponents frame the proposed measure after Auburn's enforcement model as a necessary framework to steer unsheltered individuals toward shelter and sobriety, while opponents—including Councilmember Carmen Rivera, community members, and legal advocacy groups—argue the penalties unwisely criminalize unhoused residents facing addiction and financial hardship. If passed during the scheduled vote following its initial approval in August, Renton will join more than a dozen Washington municipalities adjusting unsheltered camping restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court's Grants Pass v. Johnson decision, with the policy set to take effect in January.



The Renton City Council is scheduled to vote Monday night on a comprehensive ordinance that would criminalize public camping, personal property storage, and unauthorized shopping cart possession on city-owned property, adding Renton to a growing list of Washington municipalities tightening unsheltered camping restrictions.

What we know:

If approved, the measure, Ordinance No. 6199, establishing Chapter 6-34 of the Renton Municipal Code, would make camping, property storage, or failing to comply with an order to leave city property a misdemeanor. Violations carry penalties of up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Model and enforcement debate

Proponents have modeled the rule after Auburn’s longstanding no-camping policy, arguing that penal standards provide the necessary framework to move individuals into sobriety and shelter rather than incarceration. City records and local officials note that Auburn’s execution relies heavily on compliance pathways rather than mass arrests.

The other side:

Opponents push back against the punitive scope. Speaking during prior council proceedings, Renton Councilmember Carmen Rivera questioned the foundational logic of criminalization:

"That's a deterrent effect. What deterrence actually does is it assumes rational mind... unfortunately, not everyone who is unhoused is of the rational mind," she said, citing addiction.

Rivera further characterized the measure as politically expedient rather than structural: "This ordinance is not fiscally responsible. What it will do is it'll make it seem like we've taken homelessness out of the picture or we've seemingly taken care of it, just in time for the election year next year. And then it will come right back up."

Local perspective:

Community voices share similar skepticism. During public testimony, Renton Highlands resident Matthew Lang urged lawmakers to reject the framework:

"If I was made homeless right now for whatever reason in the Renton Highlands, I'd be cut off from my family, I'd be cut off from my resources, and if I didn't have a car I wouldn't be able to re-access those." He said, urging council to not pass it.

Advocacy groups including 4 a Better Renton question how unhoused residents would absorb a $1,000 fine, while statewide legal watchdogs—including the ACLU of Washington and the Northwest Justice Project—continue challenging similar local restrictions under state constitutional thresholds concerning status-based criminalization and shelter availability post-Grants Pass v. Johnson.

How regional models differ

Regional enforcement styles south of Seattle highlight the operational contrast between neighboring King and Pierce County municipalities. Auburn enforces a blanket restriction across all city-owned property, carrying misdemeanor penalties of up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine while relying primarily on community court diversion. Tacoma instead implements a targeted radial buffer model, restricting unsheltered camping strictly within 10 blocks of downtown emergency shelters, 5 blocks of outer-area shelters, 2 blocks of public schools and parks, and 200 feet of waterways, with maximum misdemeanor penalties capped at 30 days and $250 tied to specialized mental health and community court diversion.

Broader statewide context

Renton’s vote places it alongside more than 10 Washington cities and counties navigating post-Grants Pass enforcement:

Wide-sweeping / Property-wide: Auburn, Tukwila, Lakewood, Kennewick, Richland.

Targeted / Buffer-based: Tacoma, Spokane (1,000-ft school/park buffer), Everett (2-block health/addiction service buffer), Vancouver/Clark County (water-adjacent/acreage rules), Burien, and Clarkston (single-park designation).

What's next:

The Renton City Council convenes for the vote at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The majority favored the ordinance during its first reading in August. If it’s approved, it would become effective in January.

The Source: Information from this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Taylor Winkel and an agenda from the Renton City Council.

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