Macklemore removed from Ed Sheeran's tour after 'free Palestine' speech

The Brief Seattle rapper Macklemore has been removed from the remaining dates of Ed Sheeran's tour following on-stage pro-Palestine remarks. The comments prompted an online petition from an Israeli-American organization as well as pushback from several planned concert venues. Ed Sheeran's tour continues with its next scheduled stop in Philadelphia, though Sheeran has not publicly commented on the decision.



Macklemore has been dropped from the remainder of Ed Sheeran’s "Loop" tour following backlash over pro-Palestine remarks the rapper made during a recent opening performance.

The Seattle rapper shared the news Monday morning in a statement posted to his Instagram, revealing that Sheeran’s team made the decision to remove him from the lineup after venue owners allegedly threatened to pull the plug on future tour stops.

What we know:

During a performance at MetLife Stadium last week, Macklemore addressed the audience regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

During his performance, Macklemore repeatedly chanted "Free Palestine" while a slideshow played on the screen behind him, showing footage from the war in Gaza, FOX News Digital reported.

The Rolling Stone reported the remarks drew swift backlash from critics, including an Israeli-American organization that launched a petition demanding his removal from the tour.

According to Macklemore, Sheeran contacted him to explain that Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, stated Macklemore would not be permitted to perform at his venue. Macklemore alleged that Kraft rallied other stadium owners to issue an ultimatum to Sheeran's team: drop Macklemore from the lineup or lose the ability to perform at their venues.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - JUNE 04: Macklemore performs at St Anne's Park on June 04, 2025 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)

Despite losing the tour slot, Macklemore emphasized in his statement that his long-standing friendship with Sheeran remains intact, though they fundamentally disagree on the approach to the situation. He noted that taking a stand has cost him financial opportunities, brand deals, and performance access, but described speaking out as a "duty."

What they're saying:

In a multi-slide statement posted to Instagram, Macklemore reflected on his removal from the tour and his relationship with Sheeran:

"Ed is my friend. I’ve known him for 13 years," Macklemore wrote. "Nothing I’m writing here is out of spite or because I want to tear down his character. But as I told Ed multiple times on the phone, our friendship can’t change my responsibility to tell the truth about what happened."

Addressing the venue owners' response and the pressure placed on the tour, he added:

"Taking a side can cost you. Money, brand deals, sponsorships, festivals, private shows, relationships and access. I’ve lost all of those things. But there is no neutral position between the oppressor and the oppressed."

What we don't know:

Sheeran’s team has not publicly responded to Macklemore's statement or confirmed the specifics of the discussions with venue owners. Representatives for the Kraft Group and Gillette Stadium have also not released an official statement regarding the alleged ultimatum.

It remains unclear if another supporting act will be brought in to replace Macklemore for the remainder of the tour.

The "Loop" tour is scheduled to continue its run without Macklemore. The next stop on the tour is scheduled for Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Source: Information in this story came from a statement from Macklemore's Instagram account, an article from the Rolling Stone and FOX News Digital.

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