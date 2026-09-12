Boeing offers 10% raise to WA workers to head off union strike

The Brief Boeing has issued its final contract proposal to SPEEA, covering over 16,000 engineers and technical workers. The deal offers an immediate 10% wage hike upon approval, a 4% raise in 2027, and guaranteed 4% minimum annual increases through 2030. SPEEA leadership is advising members to vote "Yes," though the official schedule for the ratification vote is yet to be announced.



Boeing presented its final contract offer to the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace on Friday afternoon, with union leadership recommending members approve the deal.

The proposed agreement covers more than 16,000 engineers, scientists, and technicians, primarily based in the Puget Sound region, with smaller groups in Oregon, California, and Utah.

What they're saying:

The union's bargaining committee is advising employees to vote "Yes" on the proposal.

"The results of these negotiations could not have been possible without the unity and solidarity that our members have shown over the last few weeks," SPEEA members said in a joint statement. "They represent a real step forward toward improving our pay and work lives and rebuilding the relationship between Boeing leadership and our union’s members

Some of the contract highlights, according to the SPEEA, include:

10% guaranteed wage increase following approval of the contract offer

Another 4% guaranteed wage increase in March 2027

Revised language regarding work-from-home, overtime limits for certain unit members

Wage pools of 6% in 2028, 2029 and 2030 — with a guaranteed minimum increase of 4% in each of those years

The other side:

"Our final contract offer addresses the top priorities identified by our employees and SPEEA’s bargaining teams, including an immediate wage increase and larger wage pools with guarantees," Ben Nimmergut, Boeing vice president and functional chief engineer for Production Engineering, said in a statement. "We’re optimistic this will allow all of us to focus on the important work ahead."

The backstory:

The negotiations mark the first full contract negotiation between Boeing and SPEEA in 14 years. The current labor agreement between Boeing and SPEEA, which was last extended in 2020, expires Oct. 6.

On Aug. 21, Boeing engineers and technical workers rejected the company's contract offer and overwhelmingly authorized a potential strike.

About 64% of members voted to reject the contracts, pushing for better improvements, while nearly 88% voted yes to strike.

The SPEEA bargaining unit includes two primary classifications:

Professional unit: 12,696 engineers and scientists who support research, design, development, testing, and maintenance.

Technical unit: 3,959 employees who provide analytical support to engineering and scientific teams.

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At the time, some aviation experts expressed mixed opinions on SPEEA's decision to reject Boeing's offer.

"There is new management at Boeing, so obviously I think there's a little bit of flexing of muscle here, but a strike is in no one's benefit long term, and I'm pretty certain there won't be a strike in October," said Mike Dunlop, who has worked directly and indirectly with Boeing for 40 years said. "This is the wrong time for industrial action when Boeing has an order book that is almost eight years of production, including increased production and opening up a new 737 line."

What's next:

SPEEA will set the schedule and parameters for the upcoming ratification vote.

The Source: Information for this story came from a news release sent to FOX 13 by officials within the SPEEA.

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