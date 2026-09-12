King County hosts anonymous gun buyback event in Shoreline

The Brief King County held a drive-through buyback event in Shoreline, trading turned-in firearms for gift cards up to $300 to support suicide prevention. Collected firearms will be permanently destroyed, though qualifying antique guns will be auctioned off out-of-state. The county plans to hold its next anonymous buyback on Oct. 17 in Burien.



King County deputies and public health officials collected firearms from local residents during an anonymous, drive-through gun buyback event at Shoreline Community College.

Vehicles wrapped around the block as participants lined up to turn in weapons with no identification or registration required.

Gift Cards Issued for Firearms

What we know:

In exchange for handed-over weapons, organizers distributed Visa gift cards valued between $25 and $300. Payout amounts depended on the type of firearm provided, including pistols, rifles, and antique guns.

Deputies searched vehicles and removed weapons from trunks as residents drove through the collection line.

Some participants traveled from as far as Puyallup, including attendees seeking financial compensation for unused firearms.

Focus on Suicide Prevention

Dig deeper:

Organizers emphasized that public health and safety were the primary drivers behind the event. Eleuthera Lisch of Seattle & King County Public Health highlighted mental health support and suicide prevention as central motivations for removing unneeded firearms from homes.

Firearms Scheduled for Destruction

Following collection, officials send the surrendered weapons to be broken down and permanently destroyed.

An exception is made for firearms that meet state criteria for antiques. Those specific weapons are auctioned off and sold out of state.

Next Buyback Date and Resources

What's next:

King County plans to host another anonymous gun buyback event on Oct. 17 in Burien.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential support available 24/7.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Sam Campbell, who talked with King County public health officials and King County residents who attended the buyback.

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