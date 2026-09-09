Seattle mayor to unveil gun violence reduction strategy after Belltown shootings

The Brief Three unrelated Belltown shootings within about 24 hours left three people dead and three others injured over the weekend. Residents are demanding action as police investigate the shootings and neighborhood concerns grow over gun violence and street takeovers. Mayor Katie Wilson plans to unveil a gun violence reduction strategy next week; suspects in all three shootings remain at large.



A wave of weekend violence in Belltown left three people dead and three others injured following three unrelated shootings within a roughly 24-hour period. As police continue their search for suspects, neighborhood residents and city officials are demanding immediate action to curb gun violence.

Among the victims is 21-year-old Matthew Lanske, who is currently fighting for his life in the hospital. His family expressed outrage after learning that no bystanders stopped to help him following the shooting. Lanske's sister, Rebecca Garberding, called for systemic change and urged city officials to reactivate Seattle's disabled CCTV cameras to assist law enforcement in solving such crimes.

"Yeah, I'm just beyond disgusted. Please change. We need a change around here," Garberding said. "And as far as the cameras go, we need those on for things like this to be solved."

Matthew Lanske

Street takeovers and violent crime

In addition to the shootings, residents reported chaotic street takeovers in the neighborhood over the weekend. Mia Doces captured video footage of one such incident outside her building near Third Avenue and Cedar Street, where tire marks still remain visible on the pavement.

Doces voiced concern over the deteriorating safety conditions in the area, noting that she could see events escalating in a dangerous direction before gunshots rang out.

Seattle Police face ongoing staffing shortages while attempting to handle chronic crime issues, according to Seattle City Council Public Safety Chair Bob Kettle. Kettle noted that officers are frequently required to respond to street takeovers driven by bad actors entering from outside the area.

"It is a challenge. It is a problem, and it's something that's not acceptable," Kettle said regarding the citywide violence.

Video captured by Mia Doces of the Belltown street takeover over the weekend.

Mayor refuses questions on strategy, text messages

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced plans to introduce a comprehensive gun violence reduction strategy, with details expected next week. However, the mayor declined to address questions during an unrelated public appearance downtown on Wednesday.

Reporters attempted to press Wilson regarding a number of topics including the weekend shootings, the city's response to the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting, and hand-picked text messages released by her office last Friday that appeared to show her staff debating whether the mayor should go to the Bite of Seattle shooting scene. Wilson refused to comment before being ushered away from the event and onto an elevator on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, members of the Seattle City Council passed a resolution in committee to implement a gun violence reduction strategy. Despite these legislative efforts, Belltown neighbors say they have grown tired of reviews and studies, demanding immediate, tangible action to secure their streets. The search for suspects in all three shootings remains ongoing.

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