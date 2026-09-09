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Last updated:  Sep 09, 2026 - 3:18 PM PDT

LIVE UPDATES: Here's what to know about Seattle Seahawks' season opener against Patriots

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE UPDATES: Here's what to know about Seattle Seahawks' season opener against Patriots

The 2026 NFL regular season returns Wednesday as the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots in a Week 1 Super Bowl LX rematch.  

Prior to kickoff, the Seahawks will unveil their championship banner following their 29-13 victory over the Patriots. Legendary Seattle grunge band Soundgarden is set to take the stage at Lumen Field for a special hometown performance during halftime. 

 Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PDT at Lumen Field.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the game, including live updates, scores and key highlights from the season opener.

Live coverage contributors

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