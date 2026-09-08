Seattle business owner brings back World Cup energy for Seahawks home opener

The Brief The NFL season kicks off on Wednesday with the Seahawks taking on the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch. HOMETEAM Seattle is throwing a watch party with the same 25-foot screen they used during its World Cup watch parties. The event starts at 11 a.m., is free to the public, and all ages are welcomed.



One Seattle business is working to bring World Cup-level energy back to the city for the first game of the NFL season with a massive watch party.

HOMETEAM Seattle, a local business, is setting up a 25-foot screen in Occidental Square on Wednesday. It is the same business that organized the watch parties in Pioneer Square during the World Cup.

Pioneer Square during World Cup

What they're saying:

People who work in the neighborhood tell FOX 13 Seattle they noticed a shift in the energy of the community when the FIFA games wrapped.

"Usually pretty dead. People don’t come out over here," said Westley Lashley.

The founder of HOMETEAM Seattle, Marcus Lalario, tells FOX 13 when he opened his business a few years ago, he felt there was a need to create events for the community.

"We’re just continuing to try and be creative in how we get people together, how we bring together, and we are able to utilize our space," said Lalario.

HOMETEAM Seattle storefront in Pioneer Square (FOX 13 Seattle)

Timeline:

The event starts at 11 in the morning, in time for the Mariners to take on the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

Then at 5:20 p.m., the NFL season kicks off with a Super Bowl rematch as the Seahawks play the New England Patriots..

It is an all-ages event and free to attend.

"We're encouraging people to explore the neighborhood, and check out different bars and restaurants they may have not been to before," said Angela Nguyen with the Alliance for Pioneer Square. "I think it’s a perfect day to visit Pioneer Square."

Belgium fans march through the streets ahead of their match at Seattle Stadium. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Lalario said his goal is to establish Pioneer Square as a central hub for community gatherings. He hopes to continue outdoor viewing events throughout the fall as long as the weather permits.

If conditions turn cold or rainy as the season continues, Lalario tells FOX 13 Seattle, the games will also play inside HOMETEAM Seattle.

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