Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, SPD vow fast media updates after major events

The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and SPD announced a new communication framework for major public safety incidents. The policy aims to provide information to the media within one hour of a significant incident when it is safe to do so. The changes follow criticism over a nearly five-hour delay in briefing the public after the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting.



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced an updated communication framework between the Mayor's Office and the Seattle Police Department.

The framework aims to establish and strengthen direct contact between the two Seattle agencies when a significant public safety event occurs.

What we know:

Under the agreement, the Seattle Police Department will brief the Mayor's Office on activation plans, command structure and communication leads. In turn, the Mayor's Office will provide SPD and other emergency partners with policy, operational, and communication contacts.

The framework sets an expectation to provide information to the media within one hour of a major incident, if it is safe to do so.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (left) and Andre Sayles (right). Sayles was appointed as interim police chief after the resignation of Shon Barnes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

"The people of Seattle deserve clear, timely, and accountable communication from their government, and that work gets better today. Interim Chief Sayles and I have updated how we and our staff communicate. Going forward, we will be in direct contact during any significant event, and he will provide stability and leadership for the department as we search for a permanent chief."

—Mayor Katie Wilson

"It’s truly an honor to be called upon by the mayor to serve as Interim Police Chief, and I am deeply grateful for the confidence the people of Seattle have placed in me. Rest assured, I am committed to delivering meaningful results for everyone in our city.

To the community of Seattle: My focus is on ensuring this department is open and collaborative as we can possibly be. We are going to make sure we’re always here for you, working to build strong partnerships between officers and residents that will truly keep our community safe and thriving."

—Interim Chief Andre Sayles

The backstory:

The updated communication policy comes after city leaders faced harsh criticism during the Bite of Seattle mass shooting, waiting nearly five hours to hold a press conference after shots were fired at the Seattle Center event, killing three and injuring five others.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: Police officers keep watch after a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Two people are dead and multiple people are wounded. Seattle mayor Katie Wilson said one sus (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) Expand

Members of the media were initially told that a press conference would be held near the Space Needle around 9:45 p.m., hours passed without any updates as unverified claims spread across social media. Mayor Wilson also said that two suspects were in custody, when there was, in fact, only one suspect detained.

Wilson denied claims that she delayed the press conference to wait for dignitaries, as Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal joined her at the late press conference. However, SPD personnel said this was "not accurate" and police were indeed instructed to wait for dignitaries before the press briefing.

What's next:

Now, Wilson's office ensured official information on significant public safety events will be communicated through AlertSeattle, social media channels, and media briefings, within an hour of the event happening.

"The updated practices clarify roles, expectations, and coordination between SPD and the Mayor’s Office so there is so there is no confusion or miscommunication about the situation and the press and public receive clear communications," stated a press release issued by the Seattle Mayor's Office.

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