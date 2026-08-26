Seattle weather: Morning clouds Wednesday, back to average temperatures

The Brief Returning onshore flow on Wednesday will clear smoke across Western Washington and bring morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and cooler high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Central Washington remains under an Air Quality Alert due to wildfire smoke, with a Fire Weather Watch set for Thursday afternoon due to gusty winds and low humidity. Scattered showers and potential thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday, primarily near the Olympic Peninsula and northern Cascades, with additional shower chances late Friday into Saturday.



Onshore flow returns Wednesday, bringing a round of morning clouds and cooler temperatures. Clouds will clear into the afternoon for more sunshine, but linger a little longer along the coast.

Onshore flow returns Wednesday, bringing a round of morning cloud and cooler temperatures.

The smoke will also clear for western Washington Wednesday, as onshore flow pushes in cleaner air. It will still remain smoky for central Washington due to local wildfires and the Air Quality Alert remains in effect until further notice.

The smoke will also clear for western Washington Wednesday, as onshore flow pushes in cleaner air.

Wednesday will be cooler as onshore flow returns, making for morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday will be cooler as onshore flow returns, making for morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Renewed wildfire concerns in WA

We will start to see increased fire concerns as we start to see winds pick up Thursday along with dry conditions. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect Thursday afternoon through the evening hours for parts of central Washington due to the gusty winds and low relative humidities.

We will start to see increased fire concerns as we start to see winds pick up Thursday along with dry conditions.

Scattered showers are possible Thursday along with increased potential for rumbles of thunder. The best chance of storms on Thursday will be along the Olympic Peninsula, northern interior and northern Cascades. Showers chances return late Friday into Saturday as well. Highs will remain on the cooler side into early next week.

Scattered showers chances are possible Thursday along with increased potential for rumbles of thunder. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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