Seattle weather: Mild, warm week ahead

The Brief It will be mostly sunny this afternoon and Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Clouds increase Friday as a storm system approaches from offshore, but temperatures remain warm, in the low 80s. Cooler and wetter Saturday with scattered showers and a chance of mountain thunderstorms. Drier and warmer Sunday into Monday as high pressure rebuilds across the region.



Western Washington will continue its trend of comfortably warm weather the rest of the work week.

Temperatures will warm nicely Wednesday afternoon, with highs reaching the 70s and lower 80s around the Puget Sound area. Along the coast, clouds will linger with cooler temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.

Seattle to be a little warmer on Thursday

Thursday looks very similar, although the marine layer should be much thinner. This means we’ll get to the sunshine faster. Expect some patchy early morning clouds with increasing sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid-70s to mid-80s inland, with temperatures near 70 degrees along the coast.

The weather pattern starts to change Friday as an upper-level low pressure system approaches from the southwest. We’ll see more middle and high clouds spreading into Western Washington, especially as the day progresses.

Cooler, showery weekend ahead

The system will move toward the Washington Coast Friday night, bringing a chance for scattered showers late Friday night into Saturday morning. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms, so Saturday could feature some locally heavier showers and a few rumbles of thunder, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will be much cooler, in the low 70s.

The system gradually moves northeast Saturday night and Sunday. Shower chances will decrease, although northern parts of Western Washington could still see some showers Sunday.

By late Sunday and Monday, high pressure begins rebuilding, bringing drier weather and a gradual warm-up. Temperatures should return close to normal Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wildfire, smoke and air quality concerns

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Friday for portions of Central and Eastern Washington. Warm, dry conditions combined with winds and very dry fuels can allow fires to spread quickly, so outdoor activities involving flames should be approached with extra caution.

The approaching weather system and increasing moisture late Friday into Saturday could eventually bring some relief to parts of the region, but the elevated fire danger remains an important concern through Friday.

Air quality alerts have been issued for Central Washington due to wildfire smoke.

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