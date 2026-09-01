Mayor Wilson opens 4 centers to offer childcare if teachers strike

The Brief Seattle Public Schools and the teachers union face an 11:59 p.m. Tuesday deadline to avert a strike involving over 6,000 educators. Mayor Katie Wilson announced four community centers will offer free drop-in childcare and free student meals if a strike occurs. It remains unknown if both sides will reach a contract agreement before the midnight deadline to avoid school disruptions.



Mayor Katie Wilson said Tuesday that she has directed Seattle's Parks and Recreation to open four community centers to offer childcare if teachers go on strike.

The announcement comes hours before the looming 11:59 p.m. deadline that Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association face to come to an agreement on a contract for the new school year.

Wilson also said that SPS will offer free meals to students as the two sides continue their negotiations.

What we know:

If a strike occurs, the following locations will open to offer free, staffed drop-in recreation activities for kindergarten through 6th grade students.

The facilities will be open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, Wilson said that families enrolled in the city's Child Care Assistance Program will automatically receive additional subsidies to cover costs associated with full-day care if their provider has capacity.

Related article

Her office also provided a list of licensed childcare providers with openings, but added that families should contact them directly to confirm availability.

North

Central

South

Seattle Adjacent (SeaTac, Skyway)

What they're saying:

"I, like many Seattle families, hope Seattle Public Schools and SEA leadership come to a fair agreement that navigates challenging economic conditions on all sides, respects educators and school staff, and gives students the support they need," Wilson said. "As a mother and working parent, I recognize the vital work that educators provide for our children, and also the stress that families face when our public schools are not functioning."

In a social media post, Wilson added, "For the parent who cannot miss work, for the child who depends on a school meal, for the family that is trying to hold things together right now, we are here for you."

What's next:

SPS and SEA face an 11:59 p.m. deadline to agree on a new contract for the upcoming school year.

Updates on whether the two sides come to an agreement before then will be posted here.

The Source: Information for this story came from a news release sent to FOX 13 by Mayor Katie Wilson's office and a video the mayor posted to social media.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ex-Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes breaks silence on resignation

When does fall start in WA? Key dates for fall foliage, daylight saving

Gov. Ferguson: FEMA ends emergency period for eastern WA wildfires

Teen flips ultra-rare 1-of-1 gold Jimothy rookie card for major payday on eBay

Secretary Hobbs: DHS investigating WA for voter fraud is ‘waste of taxpayer dollars’

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

Bobcat breaks into Kirkland home after climbing nearby tree