Mayor Wilson opens 4 centers to offer childcare if teachers strike
SEATTLE - Mayor Katie Wilson said Tuesday that she has directed Seattle's Parks and Recreation to open four community centers to offer childcare if teachers go on strike.
The announcement comes hours before the looming 11:59 p.m. deadline that Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association face to come to an agreement on a contract for the new school year.
Wilson also said that SPS will offer free meals to students as the two sides continue their negotiations.
What we know:
If a strike occurs, the following locations will open to offer free, staffed drop-in recreation activities for kindergarten through 6th grade students.
- Meadowbrook Community Center, 10517 35th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98125
- Montlake Community Center, 1618 E Calhoun St., Seattle, WA 98112
- Rainier Community Center, 4600 38th Ave. S, Seattle, WA 98118
- South Park Community Center, 8319 8th Ave. S, Seattle, WA 98108
The facilities will be open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additionally, Wilson said that families enrolled in the city's Child Care Assistance Program will automatically receive additional subsidies to cover costs associated with full-day care if their provider has capacity.
Her office also provided a list of licensed childcare providers with openings, but added that families should contact them directly to confirm availability.
North
- LASER Childcare at Bryant Elementary School, 206-525-9160 (Ages 5-12)
Central
- Causey's Learning Center, 206-322-9929 (0-Kindergarten)
- Cosmopolitan Kids Downtown, 206-492-7481 (Ages 0-9)
- Cosmopolitan Kids Uptown Academy, 206-284-2845 (Ages 0-8)
- Seattle Amistad School, 206-325-3172 (Ages 1-12)
South
- Boru Early Learning, 206-307-7149 (Ages 0-12)
- Bright Start Family Home Child Care, 206-349-4613 (Ages 0-12)
- CDFD Childcare, 206-354-1886 (Ages 0-12)
- Denise's Learning Center, 206-723-2422 (Ages 0-12)
- Empowering Youth and Families Outreach II, 206-803-3936 (Ages 1-12)
- Fatax Home Childcare LLC, 206-730-9696 (Ages 0-12)
- FirstStep Child Care Learning Center, 206-460-8942 (Ages 0-12)
- Jose Marti CDC at Beacon Pacific Village, 206-957-4612 (Ages 1-12)
- Moyale Childcare, 206-302-9922 (Ages 0-12)
- SonRise Childcare & Preschool, 206-778-5096 (Ages 2-10)
- The Little Dreamers, 206-474-9174 (Ages 0-12)
Seattle Adjacent (SeaTac, Skyway)
- Al Fatha Childcare, 206-403-5853 (Ages 0-12)
- Minas Daycare, 206-288-3929 (Ages 0-12)
What they're saying:
"I, like many Seattle families, hope Seattle Public Schools and SEA leadership come to a fair agreement that navigates challenging economic conditions on all sides, respects educators and school staff, and gives students the support they need," Wilson said. "As a mother and working parent, I recognize the vital work that educators provide for our children, and also the stress that families face when our public schools are not functioning."
In a social media post, Wilson added, "For the parent who cannot miss work, for the child who depends on a school meal, for the family that is trying to hold things together right now, we are here for you."
What's next:
SPS and SEA face an 11:59 p.m. deadline to agree on a new contract for the upcoming school year.
Updates on whether the two sides come to an agreement before then will be posted here.
The Source: Information for this story came from a news release sent to FOX 13 by Mayor Katie Wilson's office and a video the mayor posted to social media.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Ex-Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes breaks silence on resignation
When does fall start in WA? Key dates for fall foliage, daylight saving
Gov. Ferguson: FEMA ends emergency period for eastern WA wildfires
Teen flips ultra-rare 1-of-1 gold Jimothy rookie card for major payday on eBay
Secretary Hobbs: DHS investigating WA for voter fraud is ‘waste of taxpayer dollars’
Here's where fires in Washington state are burning
Bobcat breaks into Kirkland home after climbing nearby tree
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.