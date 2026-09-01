Bobcat breaks into Kirkland, WA home after climbing nearby tree

The Brief Kirkland police responding to a burglary call found a wild bobcat perched on a home's staircase instead of a human intruder. Officers used a drone to safely corral the animal, which is believed to have entered through an open window after climbing a nearby tree. Wildlife officials successfully sedated and released the unharmed bobcat back into the wild, with no injuries to humans or pets.



A burglary call in Kirkland took an unexpected turn last week when responding officers discovered a wild bobcat inside the residence.

Uninvited Feline Guest

What we know:

Kirkland police arrived at the home to investigate the report, only to find the bobcat perched at the top of the staircase.

Authorities believe the wild cat climbed a nearby tree and leaped through an open window to gain entry.

Officers suspect the home's resident cat may have inadvertently lured the wild animal inside.

Drone Used to Track Animal

To manage the situation safely, officers deployed an indoor drone to monitor the bobcat's movements from a distance.

The technology allowed police to corral the animal without putting themselves or the intruder in harm's way.

Safely Returned to Wild

Wildlife officials were called to the scene and successfully sedated the animal.

The bobcat was unharmed and subsequently released back into the wild.

No injuries to humans or pets were reported during the incident.

The Source: Information for this story came from a social media post by the Kirkland Police Department.

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