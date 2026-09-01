West Seattle shooting leaves man with gunshot wound in chest

The Brief The Seattle Police Department said it is investigating a shooting in the South Delridge neighborhood after a man was shot in the chest. Police said the shooting took place along 16th Avenue SW. The agency also said they are searching for a suspect.



The Seattle Police Department said it is investigating a shooting near the South Delridge neighborhood after a man was shot in the chest on Tuesday.

What we know:

SPD said the shooting took place along 16th Avenue SW and posted to social media about its investigation around 1 p.m.

Police also said that they were searching for the suspect and are asking the community to avoid the area.

Seattle Fire said the man who was shot is 22 years old and has been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.