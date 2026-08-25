Newly released 911 calls detail deadly Bite of Seattle shooting

The Brief Newly released 911 audio highlights the chaotic response to a Seattle Center mass shooting that left three dead and multiple injured, while a 15-year-old suspect remains in custody. Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles previously signaled progress toward additional arrests, but recent inquiries to the Mayor’s Office and police regarding updates have gone unanswered. Seattle Center is proceeding with upcoming major events like Panda Fest and Bumbershoot under heightened security measures, including metal detectors, perimeter fencing, and bag restrictions.



Newly released 911 emergency audio reveals the chaos following a mass shooting at Seattle Center that left three people dead and multiple others injured nearly one month ago.

In recordings from the night of the tragedy, dispatchers can be heard confirming "six confirmed gunshot wounds" as emergency responders rushed to the scene. A 15-year-old suspect remains in custody in connection with the fatal incident.

City officials offer no new updates

Just days into his new role, interim Seattle Police Chief Andre Sayles previously indicated investigators uncovered new information in the case and expected an arrest to be made.

"I think the biggest thing is, you know, it's going to cause a little bit of frustration, is the integrity of this investigation," Sayles said back on August 7. "There's some information that we have. I want to make sure that we keep the integrity of that investigation close to the vest until we can make the appropriate arrest."

However, recent follow-up inquiries sent to the Seattle Police Department and the Mayor’s Office regarding progress in the investigation have gone unanswered. Interim Chief Sayles was unavailable for an update on the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Mayor's Office said, "Our administration continues to work closely with the Seattle Police Department to ensure information about critical events reach the public."

Seattle Police mobile precinct van enters the Bite of Seattle shooting scene. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle Center prepares for large-scale events

Despite ongoing questions regarding public safety, major community events are moving forward as planned on the Seattle Center grounds. Festival organizers are introducing heightened security measures to protect returning crowds:

Panda Fest opens Friday, with up to 25,000 visitors expected over the weekend. The festival will feature enhanced security screening measures at all entrances.

Bumbershoot is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. Organizers announced a safety plan including a fully secured perimeter, metal detectors, bag restrictions, and an onsite presence of police and emergency medical services.

As thousands of attendees prepare to return to the iconic public space, community members continue to navigate safety concerns in the wake of the tragedy.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Dolly Parton, music icon, dies at 80

How Enumclaw police found Oregon 5-person homicide suspect

Spokane wildfire rebuilding costs expected to top $1B, setting WA record

MoPOP Michael Jackson exhibit highlights icon's fashion legacy

Decaying whale found on ship bow near Port of Tacoma

This Seattle restaurant was listed as one of 19 best new spots in US

Cal Raleigh hits three home runs as Seattle Mariners beat Phillies 9-2

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.