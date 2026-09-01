Gov. Ferguson: FEMA ends emergency period for eastern WA wildfires

The Brief FEMA ended the official emergency period for Eastern Washington's wildfires on August 29, setting a September 29 deadline for the state to submit its Major Disaster Declaration application. Governor Bob Ferguson requested a meeting with President Trump to discuss the critical application, which requires local cost estimates—such as over $1 billion in Spokane alone—to unlock federal recovery aid. The application process relies on local governments to finish gathering damage data while several major blazes, including the 171,302-acre Little Giant Fire, continue to burn.



Washington Governor Bob Ferguson announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has declared an end to the emergency period for the wildfires devastating Eastern Washington.

Gov. Ferguson on Tuesday said that the state's request for a Major Disaster Declaration is now due Sept. 29.

"A federal Major Disaster Declaration is critical for unlocking federal assistance for thousands of individuals who have lost so much, and to help state and local governments repair infrastructure damaged by the fires," wrote Ferguson. "It's a big job to put together this application. We depend on local governments to provide key information. Our Emergency Management Division has been working closely with FEMA and local governments for several weeks to gather this information."

Federal disaster declaration in eastern WA

The Trump administration previously approved Washington's wildfire emergency declaration in August.

A federal emergency declaration unlocks disaster funding for up to 75% of the total costs.

The federal emergency period began Aug. 1 and concluded Aug. 29, though some wildfires continue to burn across eastern Washington, such as the 171,302-acre Little Giant Fire, the 166,378-acre Sinlahekin Fire and the 25,166-acre Ptarmigan Fire, among others.

Estimates for rebuilding costs in Spokane alone have topped $1 billion, according to the Spokane County Assessor's Office.

"We need the Trump Administration to approve our request. I have already requested a meeting with President Trump to discuss our Major Disaster Declaration application," said Ferguson.

What's next:

The Governor's Office has until Sept. 29 to complete their application for the Major Disaster Declaration, which depends on local governments to finish tallying up the wildfire costs in their own jurisdictions, some of which are still not fully contained.

That application then goes to the federal government for review.

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