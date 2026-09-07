'Pretty crazy': Neighbors react after 101 cats taken from Tacoma home

The Brief Tacoma police seized 101 cats and kittens from a local home following a welfare check, with many animals suffering from hair loss, fleas, and respiratory issues. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is now caring for over 500 cats after three major rescue operations in a short period, pushing the shelter past capacity. The shelter is urgently asking the community to foster pets or donate items like towels, blankets, paper towels, and small cat carriers.



The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is once again overflowing with cats after 101 were taken from a home off of 29th Street NE in Tacoma.

What they're saying:

Vivianna Lovejoy and Kenna Williams work in the area and are surprised there is yet another case like this in Pierce County.

"One hundred at one time is pretty crazy," said Williams.

"That would be pretty insane, I could not. That would be so stressful," said Vivianna Lovejoy, Tacoma.

One neighbor, who didn't want their name used in the story, said they were shocked.

"I didn’t know our neighbors had that many cats," they said.

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They did notice there were a lot of cat feces regularly in their yard and garden.

"We’ve been having cat issues. They would use my backyard as a litter and the front yard," said the neighbor.

Welfare Check Leads to Discovery

What we know:

Tacoma Police say the officers were first called to the home on September 1st for a welfare check at around 1:30 because a person was seen lying down on the property. Patrol determined the person was fine and was able to be on the property.

Officers knocked on the door to confirm that and while talking to the occupant, police say they noted an overwhelming smell of ammonia in the house, and they could see 30 plus cats and could also tell that cats were on a second story.

Tacoma Police say knowing they were beyond the 6 cat limit allowed in Tacoma, the occupant surrendered 16 cats to animal control and then told officers that's all they had.

Officers went back with a warrant and took in 85 more cats and kittens. Many had hair loss, scabbing, fleas and respiratory issues.

"That’s a lot and I hope they find people to adopt them," said the anonymous neighbor.

Shelter Pushed to Capacity

This comes just after the Humane society received 61 cats rescued from a boat off of Owen Beach and another 20 from a vehicle in Tacoma. Staff and volunteers are now caring for more than 500 cats.

"Getting them neutered and all that, that’s a lot of work," said Williams.

Fortunately, there has been interest in fostering and adoption.

"I would definitely be interested in adopting. I need another cat," said Lovejoy.

There is also a list of donated items the shelter could use, including; towels, blankets, paper towels and newspapers.

Ways to help

What you can do:

Sign Up to Foster: Due to the high in-shelter population, the most effective form of relief is through fostering, according to the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

The organization says it will provide all necessary materials to care for foster pets including food, toys, blankets, litter/litter boxes, and medical care.

They ask that fosters live within Pierce County or within 25 miles of the shelter.

Donate Supplies: The organization is seeking donations of the following supplies to continue to provide for the cats and other animals currently in its care, as well as those continuing to enter its care.

The recent influx of cats has created an especially urgent need for the following items:

• Bath towels

• Hand towels

• Fleece blankets

• Paper towels

• Newspaper

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter located at 2608 Center St. In Tacoma during open hours, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. daily.

The following specialty in-demand items can be purchased directly from the organization's Amazon and Chewy wish lists and shipped directly to the shelter:

• Top-loading small animal carriers

• Small litter pans

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Jennifer Dowling, who spoke with neighbors of the Tacoma residents who were in possession of the cats, and the Tacoma Police Department.

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