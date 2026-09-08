Police texts raise more questions on Bite of Seattle shooting response

The Brief The Seattle Police Department plans to release internal communications regarding the deadly July 26 "Bite of Seattle" shooting as city councilmembers investigate a five-hour delay in public safety updates. Newly released texts show the Mayor's Office excluded early details about group violence and requested police wait for the mayor's arrival, contradicting official denials of a delay. Councilmembers are seeking testimony from Detective Brian Pritchard, who stated a delay occurred, though Interim Chief Andre Sayles says Pritchard's appearance before the council will be voluntary.



The Seattle Police Department is expected to release internal messages in the coming days regarding the city's response to the deadly "Bite of Seattle" shooting on July 26.

The move comes days after Mayor Katie Wilson's office released its own trove of communications, as scrutiny grows over why public safety information was withheld from the public for five hours following the incident. Both city councilmembers and the Office of the Inspector General are seeking answers as part of an ongoing review.

Councilmembers question five-hour response delay

At an August Public Safety Committee meeting, councilmembers pressed the mayor's public safety director, Alison Holcomb, about the timeline of public messaging on the night of the shooting.

"Did the Mayor's Office, or designee of the mayor, ask to pause, delay, not hold a press conference, at all, at any time that evening," Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss asked.

"No. I can't answer that question, honestly," Holcomb replied.

Newly released text messages show Holcomb texted at 7:46 p.m. that "this looks like a group violence incident between people who knew each other." Less than an hour later, the Mayor's Office issued a statement that omitted that detail.

When asked why the information was excluded, Mayor Katie Wilson placed the responsibility on law enforcement. "SPD is really the lead agency in getting information out to the public in a situation like that, so it's really their judgment about what is appropriate to share," Wilson said.

Seattle Police mobile precinct van enters the Bite of Seattle shooting scene. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Internal texts raise questions over dignitary delays

By 9:35 p.m. on the night of the shooting, Holcomb texted Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis, Chief Shon Barnes, and Chief Operating Officer Sarah Smith: "Mayor's on her way. Please wait for her."

Seattle City Council Public Safety Chair Bob Kettle weighed in on the messages.

"Strict reading of that, that would be a delay. Now, is that, as highlighted with Sgt. Pritchard, regarding waiting for the dignitaries? I don't know," Kettle said.

That night, reporters at the scene were told by police that there was a wait for dignitaries.

While the Mayor's Office denies causing any delay, an email from Detective Brian Pritchard obtained by FOX 13 Seattle stated that a delay did occur.

Addressing the potential involvement of other officials, Kettle added: "Congresswoman Jayapal and Governor Ferguson had nothing to do with a delay outside of maybe a short [few] minutes."

Uncertainty surrounds detective testimony

Councilmembers are seeking Pritchard's account of the evening's events.

Pritchard indicated he would have shared his account at the August committee meeting but was unaware of it. It remains unclear whether he will attend the upcoming Sept. 22 meeting.

Kettle noted Pritchard's story will be shared "either directly or indirectly. It could be through Assistant Chief Davis who he reported to that night."

When asked whether Pritchard would be sent to address the council, Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles emphasized that participation would be voluntary. "I don't want to force him to do that. But once he says, 'Chief, I'm ready to go,' I'll be there standing right next to him," Sayles said.

With multiple reviews underway, the upcoming release of internal police messages could hold key details as city officials continue to press for answers and transparency.

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