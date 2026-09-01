Seattle teachers strike avoided after contract agreement reached

The Brief Seattle Public Schools and its teachers union reached a tentative contract deal, avoiding a strike set for the first day of school. Classes will begin as scheduled Sept. 2 for Seattle students after last-minute negotiations involving more than 6,000 educators and staff. The three-year agreement includes nearly 9% in guaranteed salary increases, plus added counselors, psychologists and other staff supports.



Seattle Public Schools announced Tuesday night that the district has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Seattle Education Association, and classes will begin as scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Over 6,000 Seattle educators and school staff were prepared to go on strike on the first day of class if both sides were unable to reach a deal before the midnight deadline.

What we know:

The new contract includes a guaranteed salary increase of 2.6% in 2026-27, 3.6% in 2027-28, and 2.6% in 2028-29, totaling nearly 9% over three years, alongside annual step increases averaging 4% for eligible employees.

The package also establishes VEBA healthcare accounts with district contributions starting in 2027-28, creates six new school psychologist positions, and funds full-time counselors or social workers for elementary schools with over 350 students.

Additionally, there are new guidelines for artificial intelligence usage, support for educational interpreters to meet state certification rules, technology access for paraprofessionals, and expanded "right to return" provisions for displaced staff.

Local perspective:

The last-minute negotiations had many local parents searching for childcare options, with Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson even directing Seattle Parks and Recreation to open four community centers to accommodate kids if teachers did strike.

Full details on the bargaining agreement can be found on the Seattle Public Schools website.

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