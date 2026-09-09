New Seahawks owner: ‘The best thing we can do is not mess with a lot’

The Brief The new owners of the Seahawks held a press conference before Wednesday's Super Bowl rematch and first game of the NFL season between the Seahawks and Patriots. Vinod Khosla told reporters he feels lucky to own the Super Bowl winning team and believes the best thing he can do is not mess with too much. Khosla and his family say they are excited to continue the legacy of the previous owners, the Allen family, by also supporting the community.



On Wednesday, the new owners of the Seattle Seahawks talked about their plan for the Super Bowl champs as the NFL season kicked off.

Wednesday, the Seahawks took on the Patriots at home in Lumen Field for a Super Bowl rematch.

Before kickoff, Vinod Khosla and his family spoke to FOX 13 Seattle and other media outlets about their decision to purchase the team and their plans for the future.

Who is Vinod Khosla?

The Khosla family were partial owners of the San Francisco 49ers last season. The family says they realized the power of the 12s during the NFC Divisional round in 2026.

The Khosla family purchased the Super Bowl champs for more than $9.5 billion.

"I don’t know that I’ve ever been in a venue this loud and this passionate. And it’s a 30-point game in the fourth quarter. And you see how special the fanbase is. I think we walked away going, ‘Oh my God, this is built different,’" said Neal Khosla, Seahawks vice chairman.

What is Khosla's plan with the Seahawks?

Vinod Khosla, who will serve as the team chairman, says he has no plans to fix something that is not broken.

"You always want to have lots of discussions, lots of ideas, lots of debate, but then the people in charge of executing should have the baton to make the decision because if they haven’t made the decision, they won’t be as committed to it," he said.

Moving on from the Allen family

Khosla tells FOX 13 Seattle another thing he looks to continue is the Allen family’s commitment to more than just football in the community.

"One of the things I loved was when we were buying the team, the money was going to a nonprofit. That was a big deal and that was exciting. So, education and healthcare are two very important areas for us," he said.

In addition to the Khosla family taking controlling interest in the Seahawks, the team announced a group of minority investors that joined together to buy it.

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