Police investigate South Seattle shootout that damaged multiple homes
SEATTLE - Multiple homes and vehicles were damaged Wednesday night when a shootout erupted in a South Seattle neighborhood Wednesday night.
Police investigate possible gunfight in South Seattle
What we know:
According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of South Holly Street and 29th Avenue South at about 9:29 p.m.
Officers found 40 spent shell casings in the street and in a small park nearby. Five homes and three vehicles were struck by bullets, but fortunately no one was injured.
Investigators believe two cars pulled up at the intersection before shots were heard. Authorities say it appeared that there had been an exchange of gunfire between people in the park and one or two cars in the street.
What we don't know:
Further information is limited at this time as this remains an active investigation.
The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be working to determine what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.
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