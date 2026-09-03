Police investigate South Seattle shootout that damaged multiple homes

The Brief Five homes and three vehicles were damaged Wednesday night when a shootout erupted between a South Seattle park and passing cars. Officers recovered more than 40 spent shell casings at the scene, though no injuries were reported. The Seattle Police Department's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating the incident.



Multiple homes and vehicles were damaged Wednesday night when a shootout erupted in a South Seattle neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police investigate possible gunfight in South Seattle

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of South Holly Street and 29th Avenue South at about 9:29 p.m.

Officers found 40 spent shell casings in the street and in a small park nearby. Five homes and three vehicles were struck by bullets, but fortunately no one was injured.

Investigators believe two cars pulled up at the intersection before shots were heard. Authorities say it appeared that there had been an exchange of gunfire between people in the park and one or two cars in the street.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time as this remains an active investigation.

The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be working to determine what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Kent teen arrested in deadly Chelan Hills Fire

Parkland man arrested for drive-by connected to 3 other shootings

Suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with deputies in Thurston County

Seattle’s Melinda French Gates talks new era, perimenopause on 'For The Girls: Women on the Rise'

Family begs for tips in Federal Way murder as shooter remains free

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC: Tacoma facility closing, 120 workers laid off

DOJ expands beef price investigation to Walmart, Costco, Amazon and other major retailers

When does fall start in WA? Key dates for fall foliage, daylight saving

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .