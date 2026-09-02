Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC: Tacoma facility closing, 120 workers laid off

The Brief Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC is closing its Tacoma building products manufacturing plant permanently, eliminating all positions. The decision impacts 120 workers, with layoffs scheduled to take effect Oct. 30. The company provided notice to state officials and pledged at least 60 days of pay and benefits to affected staff.



The Washington State Employment Security Department received a worker adjustment and retraining notification (WARN) on Tuesday for a major organization in Tacoma that manufactures building products for residential and commercial buildings.

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, which serves as a major employer in Tacoma, informed the state that it has decided to permanently close its entire Tacoma facility, which eliminates all 120 of its positions.

All facility positions will be eliminated as a result of the closure, according to a letter from the company addressed to WARN.

The notice said layoffs are expected to be effective on Oct. 30, but some end dates may be sooner or later, depending on business needs. Employees who may remain past the layoff date would assist with the shutdown of the facility.

"Georgia-Pacific will provide all affected employees with at least 60 days’ pay with benefits in accordance with WARN," the notice said.

A total of 120 workers will be affected by the layoffs. The jobs include, but are not limited to, production associates, loaders, shipping leads, machine operators, lab technicians and more.

The Source: Information in this story came from the worker adjustment and retraining notification layoff and closure database on the Washington State Employment Security Department website.

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