1 dead, deputy injured as SWAT responds to standoff in Rainier, WA

The Brief A Thurston County sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after being injured late Tuesday night during a domestic violence call in Rainier. The incident escalated when a resident ran back inside the home and locked the doors, prompting someone to open fire through the doorway as deputies attempted to enter. A SWAT team surrounded the residence overnight as the investigation and standoff continued, with the suspect's identity and initial 911 circumstances still unconfirmed.



A Thurston County sheriff's deputy was injured during a domestic violence response late Tuesday night, leading to an ongoing SWAT standoff in Rainier.

(Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders)

Thurston County deputy shot during deadly domestic violence response

According to an 11:20 p.m. social media post by Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders, deputies initially responded to a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, deputies learned that someone inside the home was dead.

While first responders worked at the scene, a resident of the home was asked by deputies to remain outside, so medics could perform their job. However, that individual ran back inside the house and locked the doors.

When deputies rushed to get inside, someone opened fire from within the home, shooting at officers through the door.

SWAT responds to Rainier neighborhood

Deputies called for backup, bringing a SWAT team to surround the home and turning the quiet neighborhood into a major scene. The suspect is not yet in custody.

What we don't know:

Critical details remain unconfirmed as the situation develops:

Suspect Identity: It is currently unknown if the person who ran inside and locked the doors is the shooter, or if another individual opened fire.

Initial Incident: The specific circumstances surrounding the original domestic violence 911 call have not yet been released.

FOX 13 crews are at the scene gathering more information. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office will provide a formal press release once the incident is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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