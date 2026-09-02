Seattle’s Melinda French Gates talks new era, perimenopause on 'For The Girls: Women on the Rise'
Step inside the world of philanthropy, power, and personal evolution with an unmissable new episode of "For the Girls: Women on the Rise." Billionaire philanthropist Melinda French Gates joins host, executive producer, and award-winning journalist Sabirah Rayford for the fifth edition of the three-time Emmy-nominated series.
French Gates opens up about her transformative journey from her early years growing up in Dallas, starting her career as a computer scientist in Seattle at Microsoft, to stepping away from a 27-year marriage and the Gates Foundation to forge her own path. She shares the intimate reality of her own perimenopause journey, detailing the systemic gaps in women's health and why she says, "women deserve better." It’s led to a new $215 million investment in women’s midlife health through her social impact company, Pivotal Ventures. French Gates is rewriting the narrative on midlife health, workplace equity, and community building right here in Seattle.
Complementing French Gates’ advocacy, Dr. Sarah De La Torre joins Rayford in studio to lend her expertise in OB-GYN, lifestyle medicine, and menopause care. She’s answering local women’s biggest midlife health questions, breaking down the physiological realities of perimenopause and menopause, which impacts more than one billion women globally. The double board-certified Seattle physician also discusses her high-profile partnership with Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry to champion women's midlife health.
The brand-new 5th edition of "For the Girls: Women on the Rise" premieres digitally on the FOX Local App Thursday evening, Sep. 3. You can also catch the show this Saturday on FOX 13 Seattle at 11 p.m.
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