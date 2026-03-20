From military to motherhood: How a WA vet is fixing postpartum care

The Brief A Seattle-area veteran mom founded a platform after struggling with severe postpartum depression following childbirth. Stephiney Foley created Yuzi Care to connect parents with mental health and recovery support after leaving the hospital. The platform has gained national attention, winning the 2026 SXSW pitch competition.



Stephiney Foley is a combat veteran, a West Point graduate, and an immigrant who grew up with "street smarts" in New York City.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Stephiney Foley

She was trained to be resilient in the face of any battlefield, yet nothing prepared her for the "fourth trimester" of pregnancy.

"I have all the markers of being a tough individual," Foley told FOX 13 Seattle. "And nothing was harder than postpartum."

Stephiney Foley and her children

After the birth of her second child, Foley experienced a harrowing moment while driving between Seattle and Tacoma. Her babies were crying, she was crying, and she found herself wondering if she should "just end it all right here."

That wake-up call eventually led her to found Yuzi Care, a groundbreaking platform designed to provide parents with the clinical and emotional support they often lose after leaving the hospital.

The ‘invisible’ phase of motherhood

According to the CDC, one in eight women report postpartum depression, and more than half of those individuals never receive treatment.

Foley noted that while pregnant people are often held on a "pedestal," that support vanishes the moment the baby arrives.

"After you give birth, you’re invisible because all the attention gets redirected," Foley explained. "Moms included— we redirect our care and attention to the baby rather than ourselves."

Stephiney Foley

Foley emphasized that the postpartum period is the most significant hormonal shift a human can experience —surpassing menopause — yet society expects parents to operate "business as usual."

Bridging the gap

To address this systemic "drop of the ball," Foley created Yuzi Care to serve as a bridge. The platform allows parents to:

Find perinatal care providers who specialize in the "fourth trimester."

Book, manage, and pay for services in one transparent location.

Connect with experts who understand the intersection of physical recovery and mental health.

The platform's philosophy is simple: Self-care is baby care. By making these resources accessible, Foley hopes to prevent other parents from reaching the breaking point she experienced on that Friday night drive.

National recognition for a growing mission

The impact of Foley’s work is already gaining national attention.

Yuzi Care was recently named a winner of the 2026 South by Southwest (SXSW) pitch event in Austin, a coveted recognition chosen from thousands of applicants worldwide.

For Foley, the mission is deeply personal. "Coming from a lived experience of surviving postpartum...making [care] accessible to everyone, regardless of your color, gender, zip code, or socioeconomic background is my mission," she said.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling with postpartum depression or thoughts of self-harm, help is available. You can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 anytime in the US and Canada.

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