Celebrating Seattle's woman leaders, from law enforcement to community empowerment

This Women’s History Month, "For the Girls: Women on the Rise" is back for its special second edition.

In this episode, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Sabirah Rayford highlights inspiring women — trailblazers in law enforcement, business, innovation and motherhood — sharing their powerful stories of resilience and impact.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ FOX 13's Sabirah Rayford on set of ‘For the Girls: Women on the Rise’

In this edition, you’ll meet a law enforcement legend who not only shattered a glass ceiling but hoisted a ladder through it to uplift other women in her field. She even helped solve the Green River Killer case, one of the most prolific serial killers in our history.

You’ll also learn about the psychology of how people date, how to become a more confident solo-traveler and how to fight back if someone crosses the line.

Finally, you’ll meet a mother of nine who fought for her family through familial fostering.

"For the Girls: Women on the Rise" premieres Thursday on FOX 13+ at 6:30 p.m., and is streaming now on the FOX LOCAL app, which can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for mobile devices.

"For the Girls: Women on the Rise" celebrates women from all backgrounds, shining a light on their untold stories. Rayford created the program to highlight the contributions of women in Washington and beyond.

If you have a story idea or pitch for the show, email sabirah.rayford@fox.com.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

74-year-old skier dies after fall at Stevens Pass

Body cameras capture struggle during Pierce County DUI arrest

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.