The Reach of a Rockstar: Xian Zhang’s historic debut at Benaroya Hall

The Brief Xian Zhang has become the first woman to lead the Seattle Symphony in its 123-year history. The award-winning conductor overcame early career setbacks to rise to top roles worldwide, including major orchestras. Zhang hopes to open doors for more women in classical music, where leadership remains largely male and white.



In the disciplined world of classical music, the orchestra is often cited as the pinnacle of collective skill. For over a century, the faces leading these ensembles have remained remarkably consistent: male and predominantly white. But at Benaroya Hall, the air feels different.

Xian Zhang, a Grammy and Emmy-winning conductor, has returned to the Seattle Symphony. This time, however, the podium is officially hers—marking a historic first in the symphony’s 123-year history.

Xian Zhang (Courtesy: The Seattle Symphony) (The Seattle Symphony)

A Tale of Two Stories

As the purple hues settle inside Benaroya Hall, Zhang leads the orchestra through a duality of emotions. The program features Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, a piece steeped in grief, yet the atmosphere in the hall suggests something else entirely: a rebirth.

"I always feel like I’m serving the music," Zhang said. "On stage, it’s not me—it’s what the music demands of me."

That selfless approach has earned her a reputation that borders on legendary. In the hallways of the symphony, the buzz is palpable. "I heard you felt like a rock star," Sabirah Rayford mentioned during the interview sit-down. She laughed, "I probably shouldn’t have said that, but it’s true. It’s been so overwhelmingly positive."

Xian Zhang

Beyond the Baton

Zhang’s presence is undeniable, even before she strikes the first note. Concertmaster Noah Geller describes her as a "vivacious, bubbly personality," noting that her natural projection has rendered the conductor’s microphone obsolete. "The microphone is off now," Geller said with a smile.

Her energy bellows past her baton, tracing a path through the whispers of wander in the woodwinds to the thundering pounds of the percussion. But for Zhang, the path to this podium was paved with rejection and a physical limitation that nearly ended her career before it began.

The Girl with the Red Piano

Zhang’s musical journey began on her mother’s lap in China, playing a foot-pedaled pipe organ. By elementary school, she was practicing six to eight hours a day, dreaming of becoming a concert pianist. But in music school, a teacher delivered a devastating verdict.

"Look at my hands," Zhang said, holding them out. "I’m not very tall. My hands don’t reach very far. Some people reach an 11 or 12...my best is nine keys." Her teacher told her she lacked the "power" for a career as a soloist and suggested she find something else to do with her talents.

Xian Zhang pictured playing the piano as a child.

The Snowball Effect

That rejection became a redirection. A mentor saw her potential and gave the 20-year-old what seemed like an impossible task: conducting a professional orchestra and choir.

"I thought it was a joke," Zhang recalled. "I had never faced a real orchestra. For a 20-year-old, that was impossible."

But she knew the music. The performance was a triumph, and the opportunities began to snowball. Her career crescendo’d, to stops at the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, Milan, and London.

Breaking the 86%

Despite her success, Zhang remains a rarity. Data from the League of American Orchestras reveals a stark reality: as of 2025, nearly 86% of music directors were male, and 72% were white. Within the top 25 largest orchestras in the U.S., Zhang is one of only two women currently holding a top leadership role.

Having been mentored by women herself, Zhang is determined to keep the door open. "If we don’t create [a path], it stays the same," she said. "I always think to give the younger musicians the chance to grow...give them the space to shine."

Xian Zhang (Courtesy: The Seattle Symphony) (The Seattle Symphony)

Smiling with the Eyes

Watching Zhang conduct is a masterclass in personifying sound. Noah Geller notes that even in the heat of a performance, she has a "smile in the eyes" that makes the musicians want to follow her lead.

It is a technique she learned in her early 20s. "A teacher told me you need to express music with your eyes," she explains. "If you get music to a certain level, you deeply feel what it means to you."

The irony of her journey isn't lost on her. The girl who was told her reach was too small is now a woman whose influence reaches across the globe.

"I feel like I’ve been somehow led by some larger force," Zhang said, smiling. "I’m learning to enjoy it more and more."

Xian Zhang and Sabirah Rayford

The Seattle Symphony recently announced its 2026/2027 season, featuring a "Nature in Music" festival inspired by the landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. For tickets and the official calendar, visit SeattleSymphony.org.

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