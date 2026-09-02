Family begs for tips in Federal Way, WA murder as shooter remains free

The Brief Nine months after Kirshawn LaMarche was fatally shot in Federal Way, police are still searching for a person of interest. Investigators want to question 25-year-old Latre Stout, who may be recognizable by an "HWY" tattoo on his neck. LaMarche's family is pleading for information, with a $1,000 reward offered for tips leading to Stout's arrest.



Nine months after 44-year-old Kirshawn LaMarche was fatally shot in Federal Way, the man police have identified as a person of interest remains on the run.

Now, LaMarche’s family is making an emotional plea for help finding him.

"You took something, someone very important to me," said LaMarche's mother, Cheryl Green.

Every day without her firstborn son is a reminder that someone knows where the man police want to question is hiding.

"I loved my son so very much, and he loved us," Green said.

Federal Way police identified 25-year-old Latre Stout as a person of interest in Lamarche’s killing and are asking anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

The backstory:

Police responded around 3:32 p.m. on Jan. 18 to a report of a shooting at the Celebration Park Apartments in the 32200 block of 11th Place South.

Officers found LaMarche with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Despite life-saving efforts, he died.

Federal Way police investigate a deadly shooting at the Celebration Park Apartments on Jan. 18, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

His family remembers him as a devoted father of four, and a loving uncle.

"To me, he was a role model, and I felt protected with him," LaMarche’s 9-year-old niece, Shuggah LaMarche, said.

Green said her son had a personality as big as his physical presence.

"Shawn was, he was happy. He was so happy," she said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Kirshawn LaMarche

Nine months later, his family is still waiting for justice — and police are still looking for Stout.

The backstory:

Court records show Stout has a criminal history in Federal Way. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.

Prosecutors had also charged him with witness tampering, alleging he tried to prevent an ex-girlfriend from cooperating with an investigation after he struck her in the face with a handgun outside a Federal Way grocery store. Stout was sentenced to 364 days in jail.

Police say they now want to speak with him about LaMarche’s death.

Detectives say Stout may be recognizable by a tattoo reading "HWY" on his neck.

Latre Stout

What they're saying:

Green believes someone may know exactly where he is.

"Somebody has to be helping him hide," she said.

And while Green said she is trying to forgive the person responsible for taking her son, she does not want his death forgotten.

Her message to Stout is direct: Come forward.

"You just, you took the world from me," Green said. "And you need to be punished for it. You need to take the responsibility of what you’ve done."

For LaMarche’s family, finding Stout could finally bring them one step closer to answers.

Federal Way police are asking anyone who knows where Stout is to call 911.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. A $1,000 cash reward is offered for information leading to Stout’s arrest. Tips can be submitted through the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded for free, or online.

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