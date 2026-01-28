Federal Way, WA police seek person of interest in fatal shooting

The Brief Federal Way Police are searching for 25-year-old LaTre Stout , identified as a person of interest in the January 18 shooting death of 44-year-old Kirshawn Dean LaMarche. The shooting occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m. at the Celebration Park Apartments in the 32200 block of 11th Place South; the victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.



Federal Way Police are asking for your help to find 25-year-old LaTre Stout.

Detectives have identified him as a person of interest in a fatal shooting on Jan. 18.

At approximately 3:32 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 32200 block of 11th Place South.

When they got there, they found 44-year-old Kirshawn Dean LaMarche suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

LaTre Stout (Federal Way Police)

Despite life-saving efforts by officers and medical personnel, the victim did not survive.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or this incident is asked to contact the Federal Way Police Department at (253) 835-6799.

If you wish to remain anonymous and collect a $1000 cash reward, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. You can text it through the P3 Tips App, which you can download to your cell phone for free or go to P3Tips.com.

