1 dead after apartment shooting in Federal Way, WA

The Brief Federal Way police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at the Celebration Park Apartments following an apparent physical dispute. The suspect remains at large, and authorities are continuing their search after the 44-year-old victim died at the scene.



Federal Way police are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

What we know:

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Celebration Park Apartments at 32205 11th Place South.

When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers and medics provided first aid, but the victim died from his injuries.

Investigators believe there was a fight between the suspect and the victim before the shooting.

Police have not located the suspect and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Federal Way Police Department.

