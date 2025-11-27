Police investigate deadly shooting in Federal Way, WA, 2 suspects in custody

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Federal Way Wednesday night. Officers arrested two suspects after locating their vehicle following a short pursuit. Authorities say there is no risk to the community, and detectives continue to investigate.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Federal Way Wednesday night.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of South 320th Street near the SeaTac Village Shopping Center at around 10:17 p.m.

One officer was nearby and located the suspect's vehicle in a parking lot. The officer initiated a short pursuit and was able to arrest two suspects.

Other responding officers located the 26-year-old victim nearby and performed life-saving measures, but he died at the scene. Authorities say his last known address was in Fall City.

What they're saying:

"Detectives are currently investigating this incident, and there is no risk to the community at this time," the FWPD wrote in a press release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Federal Way Police Department.

