Hawaii faces second kona low after record-breaking flood devastation

The Brief A new kona low is brewing just days after a historic storm shattered rainfall records across the islands. With the ground already saturated, Hawaii News Now warns that even moderate rain could trigger immediate new flooding. Last week’s system dumped 46 inches of rain in some areas, leaving 100,000 residents without power at its peak.



Residents across the Hawaiian Islands are bracing for a second round of severe weather this week as meteorologists track a new kona low developing west of the state.

This news comes while many communities are still digging out from a historic storm that shattered decades-old rainfall records and left a trail of destruction from Hanalei to Kihei to Hilo.

A firsthand look at the devastation

Travelers and residents caught in last week’s system described a scene of rapid transformation.

Social media footage, including video captured by Kristina Moy, shows the sheer power of the elements: brown torrents of water rushing through Maui's culverts, trees buckling under hurricane-force gusts and local landmarks and boardwalks transformed into flood zones.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ From washed-out roads to record-breaking rainfall to downed trees and power lines, the 2026 kona low storm produced widespread damage on Maui. (Kristina Moy)

What they're saying:

"The water rose so fast," one witness said to Hawaii News Now, echoing the sentiments of many who saw normally dry leeward areas turned into rivers.

Moy, who witnessed the storm’s fury on West Maui, reported that massive flooding and debris forced the total closure of Honoapiʻilani Highway at the Kuihelani intersection. The gridlock stranded travelers on Saturday, triggering a chaotic ripple effect of massive airport lines that stretched through Monday.

Record-breaking rain, wind

According to Hawaii News Now, the initial kona low was one of the most significant weather events the state has seen in years.

The storm dumped a staggering 46 inches of rain on parts of Maui over a five-day period, while Honolulu broke a single-day rainfall record that had stood since 1951.

Hawaii News Now also reported that the storm’s impact on the power grid was massive, with over 100,000 customers losing electricity at the peak of the event. Governor Josh Green declared a State of Emergency as the storm caused:

Widespread landslides: Significant debris blocked major arteries, including parts of the Hana Highway on Maui and Highway 11 on the Big Island.

Infrastructure failure: A potential dam failure alert in Wahiawa prompted temporary evacuation warnings.

Travel chaos: Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled at Kahului and Daniel K. Inouye International Airports.

A weather map of Hawaii showing a second kona low system developing over the state. (Hawaii News Now)

A second storm on the horizon

The "breather" residents have enjoyed early this week may be short-lived.

Hawaii News Now weather experts are currently monitoring a second, though slightly weaker, kona low expected to impact the islands starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

While this upcoming system is not expected to be as organized as the first, the risk remains high.

Hawaii News Now meteorologists warn that because the ground is already completely saturated, and stream levels remain elevated, even "moderate" rainfall could trigger immediate flash flooding and new landslides.

Looking ahead

What's next:

State officials are urging the public to remain vigilant. Damage assessment forms have been released for residents on Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island to self-report property losses.

As the next system approaches, the message from local authorities remains the same: "Turn around, don't drown."

With the soil unable to absorb more moisture, any additional rain this week will go directly into runoff, making coastal roads and stream-side properties particularly vulnerable.

The Source: Information in this story came from Hawaii News Now and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

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